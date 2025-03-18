Israeli house-demolition in the city of Jenin on the West Bank, Occupied Palestine, June 2006. (Photo: Marianne Bergvall)

Israel has ended the ceasefire which they never honored.

Now they shout it to the world by massmurdering children in Gaza.

We need an end to Israeli aggression immediately

It’s time for the Secretary General of the United Nations to stop it

UN Resolution 38-180 from 1983 is ready to use: “Isolate Israel in all fields” - the resolution text further below here.

Israel has lost all humanity completely - following Donald Trump’s unconditional support, and the US mass murdering of civilians in Yemen. The bloodlust have no limits, and the horrorshow must end.

The UN General Assembly called to all Member States in 1983 to boycott Israel in all fields. They explicitly called on the United States to stop supporting Israel's brutal occupation of Palestine.

We had politicians and UN leaders with courage and integrity then, and guts to speak out against the US. Today we - the people of the UN member states - must demand they do the right thing. Too many countries have closed their eyes for the genocide. Too many have enabled it, profited from it, by arming and by investments. We must let our leaders know that if they don’t speak for us, and act for us - we will throw them out of office.

In 1983, the UN said that without the support of countries providing Israel with weapons, the Israeli occupation of Palestine could not have gone on. That was directed at several countries, but the General Assembly in particular called out the United States of America - the one UN member state that was making Israel’s occupation of Palestine possible. They actually put the blame for all the tragedy in the Middle East exactly on the US. Which is where we are today. Only that now it’s worse than anyone could ever imagine, with Donald Trump leading the insanity.

In 1983 the Israeli occupation of Palestinian and other territories had gone on for 16 years. That is 42 years ago. The occupation was brutal, and the house demolitions and colonization of the West Bank were going at full speed. The UN General Assembly met and spoke in very harsh words – calling on all member states to «totally isolate Israel in all fields». It was deemed necessary to put strong enough pressure on Israel to end the occupation. They called especially on the United States to stop sending arms to Israel, with which the US was making possible Israel’s illegal settlements and brutal occupation.

This was years before Hamas was born. There was no resistance to speak of at all. Some young Palestinian boys were throwing stones at the Israeli tanks and bulldozers that were ravaging their homeland, and getting killed for it. Or they were arrested and put in jail for it - some never to be heard from again.

If the UN member states had followed up on the UN call in 1983, there is a chance that there could have been a just and lasting peace in the Middle East today. But they can not possibly have imagined how much worse Israel could be - forty years into the future. They could’t have imagined that Israel would turn into pure evil. They could never have foreseen that a democratically elected president of the USA would prove to be pure evil. If they had had a crystal ball to get a glimpse of today’s bombardment, starvation and genocide - they would have shut the door on Israel.

This conflict will never be solved around any negotiation table. To say that it could is a distasteful joke, when the whole world knows that Israel doesn’t want to see a sovereign Palestinian state established. And yet, that’s the only thing that can bring peace to the Middle East, to Israel - and to Palestine - because it’s the only just peace. But that won’t happen until the rest of the world makes the choice of a decent world society over a rotten gangster’s paradise, and stand up with the pressure to see it through. Without a just peace, the war and mass-death and suffering will go on until some parties decide to send atomic bombs, and then we’re all finished. But right now we need the deranged Israeli aggression to end - immediately.

So let’s look again at resolution 38-180.

This is the text of resolution 38-180 in 1983 (a bit shortened – with all respect, only because there are a lot of repetitions). All UN Middle East resolutions are still valid, and this is the link to all of them. But the 38-180 is special, in it’s clearity and strong language. The UN General Secretary should have repeated the call to break with Israel loudly through the genocide. But now it is time:

102. plenary meeeting, 19. dec. 1983 – A:

The General Assembly. Having discussed the item «The situation in the Middle East»

Recalling resolution 3314 of 1974, in which it defines that any military occupation, however temporary, is an act of aggression. And that no consideration, whether political, economic, military or otherwise, may serve as a justification for aggression.

Point 4: Declares all Israeli policies and practices of, or aimed at, annexation of the occupied territories, to be illegal and in violation of international law.

11. Reaffirms once more the overriding necessity of the total and unconditional withdrawal by Israel from all the Palestinian and other Arab territories occupied since 1967, including Jerusalem, which is an essential prerequisite for the establishment of a comprehensive and just peace in the Middle East;

13. Calls once more upon Member States to apply the following measures:

(a) To refrain from supplying Israel with any weapons and related equipment and to suspend any military assistance that Israel received from them;

( c ) To suspend economic, financial and technological assistance to and co-operation with Israel;

(d) To sever diplomatic, trade and cultural relations with Israel;

14. Reiterates its call to all Member States to cease forthwith, individually and collectively, all dealings with Israel in order totally to isolate it in all fields.

Chapter D, same day

The General Assembly

1. Reaffirms its conviction that the question of Palestine is the core of the conflict in the Middle East, and that no comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the region will be achieved without the full exercise by the Palestinian people of its inalienable national rights, and the immediate, unconditional and total withdrawal of Israel from all the Palestinian and other occupied Arab territories.

4. Welcomes the Arab Peace Plan adopted by the Twelfth Arab Summit Conference held in Morocco in 1981 and 1982.

6. Rejects all agreements and arrangements which violate the recognized rights of the Palestinian people and contradicts the principles of just and comprehensive solutions to the Middle East problem to ensure the establishment of a just peace in the area;

Chapter E, same day

The General Assembly,

Deeply concerned at recent developments in the Middle East and the critical situation confronting the region resulting from the continued escalation of Israel´s policy of aggression, expansion and annexation in the region.

Expressing grave concern over the continued supply of modern arms and war materials to Israel, augmented by substantial economic aid, without which Israel´s policy of aggression and of flouting United Nations resolutions could not be maintained.

Deeply aware that the recent reported agreements following the memorandum of understanding between the United States of America and Israel will increase Israel´s intransigence and its war potential and escalate its expansionist and annexationist policies in the Palestinian territories.

3. Demands that all States, particularly the United States of America, in the light of the said agreements, refrain from taking any step that would support Israel´s war capabilities and consequently its aggressive acts;

4. Calls upon all States to review, in the light of the present resolution, any agreement, whether military, economic or otherwise, concluded with Israel.

End of quote

When the member states didn’t follow up on their own General Assembly’s call, it must have been because they had no way to even imagine the horrors we are looking at today. Today the whole world knows that the conditions for the Palestinians are horrible beyond our comprehension. But resolution 38-180, and history, tells us that things can get worse. Much worse – for the Palestinians. So now is the time for as many countries as possible to follow the call from 1983, and break all ties – economical, political, cultural – and military, with Israel. No other measures in 40 years have made Israel anything else than worse. The UN was very clear that the support from the United States was vital in keeping up the occupation. Today Donald Trump’s unconditional support of Israel’s warfare has turned the world into a gangsters paradise. That is a reversed paradise where everything illegal and evil goes, and there is no police around - the bad guys have taken over and controls everything. It’s only paradise for the gangsters - for the rest of us, and most of all for all those starving under the heavy rain of bombs, it’s pure hell.

This is a situation that cannot be the new normal - the world is already a pressure cooker, and something will have to burst. The hope is that it will burst through decency, courage and international law - and heavy sanctions.

The US is putting us all at risk, because there is only two ways out of this: good - or bad. If this does not end well, it will end very badly - for all of us. It may be time for a new resolution from the UN General Assembly – where the whole world should take a stand - also against the US.

Read also: Israels wars are mentally deranged