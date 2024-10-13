As Israel has entered the extermination-business, they get help from the professionals: German companies that helped Hitler exterminate Jews in World War II.

Highlights in this article:

* Israel is re-enacting Hitler’s atrocities against Jews, passing them on the innocent Palestinians

* If Israel is not stopped, they will - like Hitler - proceed towards the end solution - the total extermination of their chosen victims

* Israel is re-enacting Hitler’s wish for more livingspace - lebensraum - trying to expand their territories totally illegitimate

* Germany supports Israel unconditionally. And the biggest German military companies supplying Israel today, profiteered on the Nazi Holocaust in WWII

* Netanyahu has no problem in getting in bed with the companies that helped the mass-murder of Jews in the Holocaust, in his own genocide against the Palestinians

This is part one of two - in short, Post 1): The Israelis are criminally insane and Post 2): The US empire can break for financing and taking part in this madness. ) It has been updated after March 18.

Netanyahu is bying bigtime from known holocaust-profiteers, like Thyssenkrupp, and is accused of being paid handsomely to do so. For Israel to buy from companies behind the mass-murder of Jews to execute their own holocaust is not only scandalous, it’s also quite sick.

Psychiatrists have warned for years that Israel is in a deep, psychiatric breakdown. For decades Israeli leaders have shown a textbook re-enacting of the horrors that were done to the Jews by the Nazis, by passing it on to innocent Palestinians. Every degrading measure Israel has exposed the Palestinians to since Israel declared it’s own state in 1947, we find in the Holocaust story.

But that was up until October 7. The atrocities Israel is committing after that is beyond anything we have learned about what the Nazis did to the Jews in their worst moments. After March 18 the evil and cruelty is way beyond anything the Nazis ever did.

Israel hasn’t built any gas chambers, but Israel doesn’t need them to kill Palestinians on an industrial scale. The Israelis kill Palestinians in such high speed that they wouldn’t have time to build any gas chamber. And they don’t need one. In the North of Gaza, they killed people in so large numbers that they just dug huge holes to dump them in.

That was before Israel started bombing Gaza again on March 18 on full force, with no brakes on. The genocidal intent is voiced loud and clear by the Israeli cabinet, and carried out consecutively. All access to food and water in Gaza is closed. Sources of drinking water inside Gaza is contaminated and bombed. The only plant producing drinking water has been cut off electricity. Bombs are falling all over Gaza, seemingly randomly. But it isn’t. By March 28, Israel has bombed 26 food kitchens who made food for thousands. To show that they are speeding up the starvation process, they have in addition bombed 37 food distribution centers by the same date.

A deeply mentally disturbed nation

The ABC of «what makes a mass murderer», is that someone did something terrible to them when they were little. And it takes a huge national trauma for a nation to be turned into mass murderers, lust-murderers and cheering bystanders.

That is not a defense for Israel's actions. On the contrary: understanding the origin of this particular evil is a grave warning to the world: Israel must be stopped immediately. If it’s not stopped cold in its insane killing spree, there is only one way they will try to proceed, and that is towards «the final solution». That was the Nazis’ goal: the total extermination of all Jews. Netanyahu has no plan to stop. Hitler could not win, and neither can Netanyahu. The goal to exterminate a whole population stems from a sick mind.

The Palestinians are fighting their righteous fight against the Israelis in a historically heroic way. The injustice of the fight is so enormous that it’s beyond description. A war is usually fought between two armies. This fight has the USA, Israel and Germany dropping bombs on innocent children, with all the technology the military world has to offer, on one side. With the support and complicity of the West, Israel has bombed Gaza with the equivalent of six Hiroshima bombs.

On the other side, there is only a group of local young men with just the simplest of guns and homemade rockets to fight back with. The armed resistance against an occupier is a human right, and the Palestinians will never give up that right until their land is free, because it is their land. But their losses are heartbreaking and intolerable.

Before October 7, Israel had since 2008 killed 6000 Palestinians, and wounded 157.000. Thousands of children were orphans. On October 7, Palestinian resistance struck back against Israel in a forceful way - for the first time since the occupation started in 1967. It was a strike that we have read that the whole leadership of Hamas stood behind. Mostly everyone agrees that much did not go as planned that day, but what actually happened, will be clear after the war is over and full investigations into all sides and details of things can begin.

After October 7, though, from the start of Israels genocidal war against Gaza, until the ceasefire, the Hamas resistance group have fought back with the utmost restraint - waging a fight of defense against attacking Israeli soldiers. Not a single Israeli child has been hurt in Israels gruesome war against Palestinian children since October 7.

We have seen the worst of human behavior from the Israeli soldiers. From the Palestinian side we have not seen anything even remotely resembling the un-humanness that Israelis are displaying daily. And that even if the Palestinians are faced with the most cruel and horrific acts against human life this world has ever seen.

This fight is not only right versus wrong, legitimate versus illegitimate. It is the brave, human hearts and minds, up against raving, murderous, genocidal lunacy.

Do we really think that Hitler and his colleagues in the extermination planning group were sane in the head, while finding more effective ways of murdering Jews? We think and we know that they were mentally deranged. As deranged as the Israelis have been acting, and even more so are acting now.

The evil circle

Over the last 70 years the Israelis have stolen Palestinian properties, bulldozed their houses, stolen their belongings, denied them access to their workplaces and schools, and issued them with id-cards that hinder their movement. They have routinely imprisoned Palestinians with no law and judgement, also children, and torture them, in many cases to death. They have built walls around them, locked them in ghettos, hindered access to drinking water and destroyed their livelihood and means of producing food. For decades Israel has let their young soldiers beat up Palestinians – mainly children, but old women are no exception. They have let illegal settlers attack and beat up Palestinian civilians, with Israeli soldiers guarding the assailants. 20 years before 7 October they allowed Israeli civilians to carry heavy guns in public spaces, and they could kill Palestinian civilians with impunity.

Insane warfare – insane leaders

After October 7, things have moved rapidly in the direction of the extinction of the Palestinians, with the designed starvation process, combined with the daily relentless bombardments. The Israelis don’t need gaschambers and incinerators. After they have bombed another hospital or school to pieces, they leave the dead to be assembled by the living. After big massacres in open areas, they rushed dead bodies away with bulldozers and dumped them in huge dumpinggrounds – where surviving Palestinians had to go to pick up the bodyparts afterwards. For the first time in the history of human existence, the aggressors’ soldiers go close up to children and shoot them in the head. And then a bullet to the heart. Two shots in each child. Not as an exception, but regularly. The level of cruelty Israeli soldiers exhibit has no match in history, and is beyond any kind of sane behavior.

Israeli leaders - higher than God himself

It’s an enigma how the secular, non-religious leaders of Israel ended up so devoid of human traits. It is the leadership that for decades have indoctrinated their own public to see themselves as holocaust survivors, surrounded by enemies that want to finish what Hitler started. The Israeli people have been filled with equal parts hate and fear: Of all Arabs, but in particular of Hamas and Hisbollah. The leaders have instilled this fear, just to get support for the stealing of Palestinian land.

The Israeli state is 78% of what was originally Palestinian land. They have occupied the remaining 22% since 1967. All Palestinian factions have accepted their state to be established on those 22%. But the Israelis are not content with 78%, and want it all - with the backing of the US. That is something the rest of the world cannot accept, and the Palestinians least of all. On the other hand, if Israel ends the occupation, they will have peace and secure borders, side by side with the sovereign state of Palestine.

For years Israel has claimed the whole Palestinian territory based on the promise that the Jewish god made to this God-chosen people in the bible. But today Israel has shown territorial aspirations that go far beyond the biblical promise. And to go beyond what even God himself had in mind, is surely classic grandiosity - which is another word for being delusional, meaning you have lost connection with reality.

So purely for wanting more lebensraum – livingspace - Israel has put their own people in an endless existence of war, and have no plan to ever stop. Hitler attacked other countries, only for the goal of getting more livingspace for what he saw as their superior race. So when Israel does the same, filled with their own feeling of total superiority, it is also a deeply disturbed re-enactment.

Prison psychiatrists will examine Israeli leaders for years after they have been convicted and incarcerated for their war crimes.

Old Hitler-friends still in business

Beside the US full support of the genocide, a handful of European countries have supported Israel verbally since October 7 last year. They have also allowed Israel to buy weapons or parts to make weapons: Germany, France, England, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Norway and Denmark. Now, 16 months later, they are quietly starting to pull back, one by one - most likely because they have come to realize that what Israel is doing is not of a sane mind. And also because they run the risk of being accused of complicity to warcrimes. Today only Denmark and Germany remain of European countries who have no ban whatsoever on arms to Israel.

Danish sales are too small to mention. But Germany is the second largest supplier of arms to Israel, after the US. Together they provide 95% of the total sales to Israel. The top German military companies are among the biggest in the world, and they are all privatly owned. Germany’s strong support for Israel has been explained by guilty conscience for the Holocaust during World War II. But the real reason may rather be the opposite: the biggest suppliers to Israels’ genocide today, took part in Hitler’s Holocaust, the murder of six million Jews, and they have no conscience whatsoever. They became giants during World War II, teaming up with Hitler, profiteering from his extermination industry. They weren’t even Nazis – they were solely in it for the money. And they still are. Tyssenkrupp, Rheinmetall, Daimler Benz, Dornier, Messerschmitt – the list is very long. The last three holocaust-profiteers mentioned have merged and altered the name to Airbus, but are still the same people.

Airbus is among others also a merger between old friends in the holocaust-support business: Messerschmitt, Daimler-Benz and Dornier. And very welcome in Israel.

So when Israel now is in the extermination-business, Israeli leaders jump into bed with some extra dirty and foul smelling bed-fellows. Like the owners of the companies that made their fortunes assisting in killing Jews on an industrial scale.

These are very rich and very powerful industrial giants, among the biggest in the world. And they most likely can armtwist German politicians to dance to their tune – even if there is not much gain in it for the German nation as such.

German politicians are personally being sued for complicity to war-crimes. Alfred Krupp was convicted a war-criminal in 1948, and spent three years in prison. Countries and human rights organizations could also file lawsuits today against the German military industrialists, to stop their enabling of the genocide. They are personally responsible for war-crimes, and will most likely be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court after the war.

Actually, extreme greed, as in genocide-profiteering greed, should be classified as a mental disorder. Then they would be sentenced as extremely dangerous and criminally insane perpetrators. They would be locked up in a high security mental institution and would never be let out again. They are producing the means to commit genocide for money - which is proof of a sickness so profound that there can be no hope of ever recovering.

Israel is hellbent on starting a war against Iran – to save the Iranian people, no less. Netanyahu and friends have grandiosity in spades: They have expressed that they want to control the whole of the Middle East. A war with Iran, no matter what Israel hits, will spike oil-prices and most certainly bring about a financial crisis in the West. No-one has ever won over the Persians in 6000 years. For Israel to start a war with them, would be like the notorious and deranged serial killer that starts making mistakes to be caught, since he can’t stop himself.

Our politicians must stop it

The horror of watching and knowing what is happening in Gaza is enhenced by the deep shame of watching our own politicians openly supporting the genocide in all its ugliness. There is not a single, sick cruelty or atrocity that can even make them hesitate for a moment. The Norwegian Labor Party Government is one of the worst in the class. The Norwegian Pension Fund is the biggest European investor in Israeli companies - many of them the darkest on the UN blacklist. And partly state-owned factories deliver parts to Israel’s warplanes and to the bombs and missiles they carry. The former head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, is now our Finance Minister. The Save the Children-organisation has in a recent letter begged him to end the Norwegian investments in the occupied territories and the illegal settlements. Stoltenberg’s answer to Save the Children was a total rejection. He won’t even consider pulling out of Caterpillar - the bulldozers who destroy Palestinian homes, and have done since 1967. The government has issued a legal evaluation of their obligations with regards to the genocide, where they concluded that they are not obliged to do anything.

There was hope around March 4, when the Arab nations decided on their peace plan. But Israel and the US pushed them aside like they were a speck of dust on their shoulder. And the Arabs don’t react and they don’t act - just like ours. So there is only one way forward now: We who are free people living in free democracies must put the pressure on our politicians. Our own boycott is good and helpful, but we need our governments to weigh in. Forcefully, with actions - like the United Nations General Assembly has asked for for decades. Now is the time.

Read also: Break all ties with Israel - Now!

When this war is over, we so much look forward to see the rebuilding of Gaza and the West Bank. The establishment of the Palestinian sovereign state, settler-free, with East Jerusalem as their capital, will then also finally be a reality. And the whole heartfilled world who are now tormented with sorrow and impatience, will share the free Palestinian’s joy, and we will help relieve their wounds for years to come.