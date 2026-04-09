The mass murder of little girls, peacefully attending school, is a war crime, and Norway is complicit in that crime. It’s a national disgrace, and we want it stopped.

NB: All the links to the documents of the criminal complaint is at the bottom of this post. It is updated April 23, 2026, to include the latest evidence: Appendix 13 - The world’s most immoral state fund.

Short points in this case:

The Norwegian Oil Fund has 3,05 billion dollars in RTX, who makes the Tomahawk missile that killed all the schoolgirls on the first day of the war against Iran.

Norway - one of the richest countries in the world, is heavily invested in weapon companies that have supported Israel’s carpet bombing of Gaza

Top politicians are complicit in the gravest crimes against children - including torture

The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister have supported Israel’s crimes for 20 years

The Norwegian Labour Party has supported Israel since it established itself in 1948

Norway has been hailed as a peace nation since The Oslo Accords in 1993. The Accords were a deception, designed to improve Israel’s reputation as an occupant

The Accords were a disaster for the Palestinians, and took away all of their previous rights. E.g: The maritime blockade of Gaza came into effect with the Oslo Accords

The central people behind the Oslo Accords, are closely connected to Epstein

The couple central in Oslo’s “back-channel” is under investigation for corruption

Our previous Prime Minister is under investigation for corruption.

A summary of the case, and of the illegal investments:

THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE OIL FUND ARE COMPLICIT IN THE MOST SERIOUS CRIMES — INCLUDING TORTURE — AGAINST CHILDREN

Summary of the document “The World’s Most Immoral State Fund”, addendum to criminal complaint, case no. 16783364 241/25-26, submitted 29.01.2026, updated 8 April 2026

Criminal complaint filed by Norwegian Grandmothers Against Genocide against:

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and former Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, for complicity in Israel’s war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

RTX is the world’s second largest weapons company, and has delivered countless variants of bombs to Israel, which has used them to carpet-bomb Gaza. After 7 October 2023, the Oil Fund has continuously increased its ownership stake, and it is today one of the world’s ten largest owners of RTX. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese specifically asked Stoltenberg to withdraw from RTX in May last year. Stoltenberg’s response was the now infamous: “Norway is not invested in any companies that violates international laws”.

On 28 February 2026, 168 schoolgirls and 14 teachers were killed by Tomahawk missiles striking the school in Minab, Iran, of which RTX Raytheon is the sole manufacturer. Prime Minister Støre has stated that the war against Iran is a violation of international law. The massive bombing of civilian targets that followed constitutes a crime against humanity, where the criterion is widespread and systematic. The share value of RTX rose sharply immediately after the attack. The fact that Norway becomes richer while schoolchildren are bombed to death, is yet another step into the depths of immorality.

Prime Minister Støre should have divested from RTX the moment it became clear that Tomahawk was used in the Minab attack. But having not divested through any of the massacres of children i Gaza during 2,5 years of bombings, the massacre of the schoolchildren in Minab was no red line either, for the Norwegian government.

The Government Pension Fund Global — the Oil Fund — has since 2004 been subject to ethical rules requiring the exclusion of companies that contribute to serious human rights violations and war crimes. These rules have been systematically disregarded for two decades when it comes to investments linked to Israel.

Since 2006, the Oil Fund has knowingly invested in companies directly involved in the most serious crimes against children. They still contribute to extensive crimes against children, including mutilation, torture and mass killing. This entails personal criminal liability for those responsible.

The Legal Basis

The actions and omissions described in the case are, in our assessment, covered by Chapter 16 of the Norwegian Penal Code, cf. Section 15 on complicity. They are based on Article 25(3)(b–c–d) of the Rome Statute, which establishes criminal liability for anyone who aids, abets, encourages or otherwise contributes to the commission of the most serious crimes, with knowledge that they are being committed.

The reported politicians are the ultimate decision-makers behind the actions constituting complicity, and are therefore responsible. The Prime Minister Støre is responsible for Norway not having introduced any measures against Israel. The Finance Minister Stoltenberg is responsible for the Oil Fund being invested in companies that, under the fund’s own rules, and the Penal Code and the Rome Statute, should have been excluded. He has put a lid over the investments, denied them, later defended them, and in November 2025 shielded them from divestment. This constitutes clear criminal intent.

What is the crime our politicians are committing?

The complicity liability is satisfied through ordinary or conditional intent (dolus eventualis): it is sufficient that those reported understood or considered it possible that extensive and increasing Oil Fund investments in Israel’s war industry strengthen the principal perpetrator’s will and capacity to commit the crimes. The Oil Fund’s investments supporting the most serious crimes (examples 1 to 3) have sent and continue to send an unambiguous signal of political and moral encouragement to Israel. This therefore also constitutes intentional psychological complicity.

It is this encouragement – not a claim of a direct causal connection between a single investment and a single act of violence – that lies at the heart of the complicity liability for those reported.

They know what they are doing. Knowledge of Israel’s crimes is common. The Labour Party leaders have received repeated calls for divestment through the UN system, and directly from UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese more than once. Our top politicians’ complicity goes back decades. These examples reveal a very small tip of an iceberg:

1. Children Poisoned through Forced Labour — Monsanto India

In 2005, Jens Stoltenberg was elected Prime Minister in Norway. By that, he became the person responsible for all the state owned Oil Fund’s investments. The Council on Ethics was established one year before, very much against his will. He wanted the Oil Fund to have maximum profit as their sole goal. He was voted down in Parliament, and the Council on Ethics was established in 2004.

The annal report of the first Council on Ethics in 2005 gave an extensive report, establishing that the Oil Fund’s investment in the company Monsanto India constituted unquestionable complicity in the worst forms of child labour in India: 20,000 children on forced labor, around 4 000 of them between the ages of seven and ten, were removed from their homes and put to work 12–14 hour every day.

The work involved spraying cotton seeds with highly toxic chemicals banned in over 100 countries — without any protective equipment. Inhalation led to extensive health damage, paralysis, genetic damage and death. The Council concluded that this constituted serious human rights violations and violations of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. There was no risk involved - complicity was a fact. Stoltenberg did not follow the recommendation, and the Oil Fund maintained its investment.

2. White Phosphorus Against Civilians — Monsanto and ICL Group

The parent company, American Monsanto Co, was the world’s largest producer of white phosphorus. They were the primary supplier to Israel, via Israel Chemical Limited (ICL). Israel used white phosphorus bombs against civilians in Gaza in 2008–2009. These burn at 800 degrees and melt tissue down to the bone. Despite knowledge of Israel’s unlawful use of these weapons, the Oil Fund remained invested in both Monsanto and ICL. Children suffer the worst injuries from white phosphorus bombs, if they survive, as burns from white phosphorus never stop burning.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Monsanto in 2006 was 114 million dollars. With the knowledge of serious violations against children in the company, the Oil Fund increased its investment in 2007. Knowing that Monsanto was the primary supplier of the white phosphorus for the bombs Israel used in 2008–2009, the shareholding was increased again, to a value of 487 million dollars in 2009.

The Oil Fund bought into ICL in 2006, and tripled its investment from 2006 to 2009. ICL is still the main provider of white phosphorus to the US Army. The Oil Fund has 122 million dollars in ICL Group. Monsanto, now owned by the German Bayer Company, is still the main supplier of white phosphorus to the US and Israel. The Oil Fund has today 708 million dollars in Bayer.

By the way, during the Second World War, Bayer was part of IG Farben, which produced the Zyklon B gas that the Nazis used to kill people in the concentration camps. It was also Bayer that invented heroin and patented it. Bayer marketed heroin globally as a cough medicine for children and adults, without side effects, for several decades. There is no reason to have any illusions about the companies that contribute directly to Israel’s crimes against humanity and genocide. It is their business.

3. Contributing to Torture of Children in Israeli Prisons

The World Organisation Against Torture reported in 2001 that children were still being tortured in Israeli prisons. Thus, torture of children in Israeli prisons was not a new phenomenon twenty-five years ago. With the years it has only got worse: In 2012 the UN reported that young children under twelve were being tortured in Israeli prisons.

After 7 October 2023, the number of Palestinian children imprisoned by Israel has increased dramatically. Children are arrested without any offence, charge, law or verdict, and are subjected to severe torture and sexual abuse. Soldiers film the abuses and are praised for it by their superiors. It is now assumed that even younger children are being held indefinitely behind prison walls.

Albanese’s report of 23 March 2026 «Torture and Genocide” documents torture — also against children. The Committee to Protect Journalists reported in February 2026 on «systematic and widespread torture and inhuman treatment of Palestinians, including children».

Israeli B’tselem calls the Israeli Prison System (IPS) a network of torture camps, in a new report from January 2026, describing atrocities beyond belief.

Albanese states in her report “From economy of occupation to economy of genocide” that American tech giants contribute directly to Israel’s surveillance and detention regime. For Israel, they have developed and delivered the world’s most advanced solutions in CCTV networks, biometric surveillance, smart walls, drone surveillance and AI systems. Albanese names a number of companies in which the Oil Fund holds substantial investments in each and every one of them: Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Hewlett Packard, Motorola, Cisco, Palantir and Nvidia. HP, Motorola and Cisco all have contracts involving them directly in the day to day running of the prisons. Others provide services across the board for all Israeli functions, both IPS and IDF. Microsoft is a huge contributor. Palantir is the most notorious. Nvidia is the largest – where the fund holds 56 billion dollars.

The Campaign for Palestinian Children in Prison (PIM) has urged the government to protest against Israel’s detention regime. Nearly ten thousand Palestinians remain imprisoned without law or verdict, and are subjected to the most severe forms of torture — including being tortured to death. The government has never protested against the detentions. Nor has it protested against the Israeli law introducing execution of prisoners by hanging. The fund’s rules (Section 3a) require the exclusion of companies contributing to torture and deprivation of liberty. The government has both increased its investments in companies contributing to torture in prisons and shielded those investments. This constitutes direct encouragement of Israel’s gruesome acts, in which children are the most vulnerable victims and should have been afforded particular protection. Our leading politicians are complicit in the worst conceivable crimes against children.

The Duty to Investigate

The International Criminal Court in The Hague (ICC) has a mandate to prosecute individuals for genocide war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, including for complicity. The provisions are enshrined in the Rome Statute.

All countries that ratified the Rome Statute committed to incorporating its provisions into their national criminal legislation. They were incorporated into the Norwegian Penal Code in 2005, in Chapter 16. Kripos’ Section for International Crimes was established to investigate cases under this chapter. The National Authority for Prosecution of Organised and Other Serious Crime (NAST), with responsibility for international crimes, was established the same year to prosecute them.

The duty to prosecute the most serious crimes is universal, and by ratifying the Rome Statute, Norway has committed itself to investigating and prosecuting such cases.

A case with Norwegian defendants has never been brought before a court in Norway, and perhaps has never been investigated. That this case is investigated, clarified and if appropriate prosecuted is of the utmost importance, both nationally and internationally: it can demonstrate that not even Western state leaders can contribute to genocide, human rights violations and the most serious crimes against children with full impunity. And if nothing of this is even investigated - Norway gives a free pass to the rest of the world - to support any an all major crimes - and grant them total impunity.

Grandmothers Against Genocide

Drammen / Kongsberg, 8 April 2026

A note on context

Eight in ten Norwegians oppose our national wealth being invested in Israel’s brutal crimes against civilian populations. Since October 2023, our people have protested — to no avail. Our current Finance Minister bears responsibility for the Oil Fund’s investment decisions. He served as NATO Secretary General for a decade — an experience that appears to have provided him with an armor against protest and reason alike. He has also been a member of the Bilderberg Group since his youth, the world’s most powerful and most secretive forum for money and influence. He was appointed its new chairman after completing his NATO tenure. He accepted the invitation to serve as Finance Minister in Norway from his friend Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who had been Foreign Minister during Stoltenberg’s own time as Prime Minister, from 2005 to 2012.

Both belong to the Norwegian Labour Party, which has supported Israel since it founded itself in 1948. The party’s most powerful figure of the postwar era, Haakon Lie, was a personal friend of Israel’s first Prime Minister, David Ben Gurion. Lie took part in the Six-Day War in 1967, when Israel occupied all of historic Palestine. He stood at the Western Wall in occupied East Jerusalem with Israeli troops on the final day of the war, and personally welcomed Ben Gurion when he arrived later that same day.

That unconditional support has never wavered — not even in the face of the gravest of Israel’s crimes. During the Oslo process, it extended to providing Israel with the means to impose a maritime blockade on Gaza:

Quote from OCHAs report on Gaza fishing-restrictions, July 2005: “Under the Oslo Accords, Gaza Strip fishermen are entitled to fish 20 nautical miles from the coast. Fishing is prohibited for the Al Mawassi – Khan Younis wharf and fishing from the Rafah wharf in Al Mawassi is subject to additional restrictions”.

How the maritime blockade of Gaza come into being by the Oslo Accords, is still a mystery. Was it the Norwegian negotiators who came up with the idea, in their efforts to please the Israelis? Or was it the Israelis’ suggestion, and the Norwegians rooted for the idea, and made sure it would slide into the agreement somewhere? Today, the maritime blockade remains one of the principal instruments enabling Israel to confine and starve an entire population. Norway is also heavily invested in the company that has built the frigates that blocks the Gazans access to the Mediterranean, and shoot and kill whoever tries. Norway is also heavily invested in the weapon company that has built the canons for the frigates, and in the companies that supplies ammunition for the on-board guns and weapons.

There is a chance of getting to know the who and the how now, when the Norwegian couple at the center of the Oslo back-channel, Terje Rød-Larsen and his wife Mona Juul, are currently under investigation for corruption in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. He was their close personal friend, and Epstein left one million dollars to their twins in his will. Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland, who was the leader of the Labour Party during the Oslo process, is also under investigation for corruption linked to Epstein.

Perhaps the most telling evidence of where Rød-Larsen and Juul’s loyalties lay throughout the Oslo process is their close personal friendship with Israel’s then Foreign Minister, Shimon Peres. That friendship deepened over the years to the point that Peres, visiting Oslo at the time Mona Juul gave birth to her twins, declared that they had become his family — and that he considered the twins to be his family. These are the same twins named as beneficiaries in Epstein’s will.

Through the Oslo Accords, the Palestinians were granted limited self-governance over small enclaves of the West Bank, in exchange for renouncing all resistance to the Israeli occupation. Israel was thereby permitted to retain control over most of Palestine, and was celebrated internationally as a nation of peace. Doors opened to Israel that had previously been closed. Norway was lauded as the great peacemaker. The Israeli Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs were awarded Nobel’s peace price for signing the Oslo Accords on the front lawn of the White House in 1993.

From that day, Israel has had the freedom to build houses for hundreds of thousands of their own population on Palestinian land, without any Western nations protesting. If there ever were attempts at resistance from the Palestinians, the counterattacks would be disastrous. And the world would cry in unison: “Israel has the right to defend itself!” and “The Palestinians must respect the Agreement!” - meaning, that they should just watch their land being stolen from them, and do nothing.

On the White House lawn on the day of the signing were a strange crowd of people, closely connected with Jeffrey Epstein. Among the audience were Terje Rød-Larsen and Mona Juul, who became some of his closest friends. One of the signatories of the Accords, and later Nobel laureat, Shimon Peres - was a lifelong, close friend of Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell. The American president, Bill Clinton, became a very intimate friend of Epstein, as we all have seen photos of.

To this day, many people still believe the Oslo Accords offered the Palestinians a path to an independent sovereign state. Nothing could be further from the truth. The way it gave Israel total power and control over Palestine, was not only a disaster for the Palestinians. The Oslo Accord was the springboard for the disaster which is the Middle East today. The Oslo Accord is built on deception, most likely corruption, and has been a probable basis for corruption in all the years since.

Since 7 October 2023, Norway’s Labour Party leadership has accepted each and every atrocity committed by Israel, without voicing a single protest or imposing any measures - naturally, since their actions prove that they are still in Israel’s corner. But by supporting Israel while the country is committing genocide, and their leaders are wanted for crimes against humanity, our leaders, this time, are actively sustaining Israel’s crimes. And that is their crime.

The documents of the criminal complaint — who is accused, and of what?

Grandmothers Against Genocide (GraG) filed the first criminal complaint in April 2025. The charge is complicity: through the Oil Fund’s enormous investments in companies arming Israel, and through Norway’s continued authorization of re-exports of Norwegian-made weapons components that have ended up in Israel.

The Norwegian Palestine Committee (Palkom) has also filed a criminal complaint for complicity, focused specifically on the Oil Fund’s investment activities. (The Oil Fund is actually a bank account that holds the money from the investments. The investments are managed by Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, through its division Norges Bank Investment Management, or NBIM. The Oil Fund is the common name for it.) Palkom’s complaint names the CEO of NBIM, Nicolai Tangen, and the Governor of Norges Bank, Ida Wolden Bache, under the principle of superior responsibility. The two Finance Ministers are also reported by the Palestine Committee.

Status of the complaints

The National Authority for Prosecution of Organised and Other Serious Crime has confirmed that both complaints have been forwarded to Kripos, with a recommendation that they be considered together.

The GraG complaint documents

The original complaint of 16 April 2025, sets out the full legal basis for the charges.

The attachments to the original complaint from 1 to 6.

(The attachments in this Substack post are the documents that currently are most central to the case.)

The evidence submission of 10 November 2025

Through much of 2025, the public outcry over the Oil Fund’s deeply immoral investments was deafening. In May and again in August, the Prime Minister told the nation that our sovereign wealth fund operates under the most ethical rules in the world.

After Labour won the general election in September 2025, the government suspended the fund’s ethical guidelines on 4 November and dissolved the Council on Ethics. From that point, all constraints were off, and the fund proceeded to increase its investments in virtually every major weapons supplier to Israel. This is the most unambiguous evidence of criminal intent.

The November submission also makes the case for why ending impunity is so very important — not just for the victims, but for humanity as a whole.

The November evidence submission has two attachments:

Attachment 9: Report on 20 non-Israeli companies — not risk, but fact

This report covers 20 non-Israeli companies whose complicity in Israel’s crimes is not a matter of risk assessment — it is a documented fact, confirmed by all credible sources. It was submitted to Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg on 31 August 2025.

Attachment 10: Israel’s ongoing crimes — including the worst forms of torture

This document provides an overview of Israel’s continuing crimes, in all of which our government is complicit — through its silence, its inaction, and its persistent pursuit of profit. It includes a summary of the most serious torture taking place in Israeli prisons.

Evidence submission of 29 January 2026 — The Labour Party’s support for Israel over the last 40 years, with the Oslo Accord at it’s peak.

Attachment 13: The world’s most immoral state fund , sent to Kripos 19 April 2026.

Twenty years of unethical investments have been examined, and more qualifying cases have been identified with each review. The most recent version is Attachment 13, entitled The World’s Most Immoral State Fund.