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David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
Apr 10

Bravo Marianne. Thanks for bringing this to my attention.

I had this rather naive impression that Scandinavian countries - especially Norway - were above this kind of value-free, heartless, money-grubbing mentality but I was clearly wrong. They just had better PR.

If countries like Norway pulled their investment out of companies like Raytheon they would be unable to continue to enable terrorist regimes like those in the U.S. and Israel to continue their heinous war crimes in the ME and elsewhere.

Do the right thing Norway!

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Suzanne Oommen's avatar
Suzanne Oommen
Apr 10

Nordic countries like Norway and Sweden fund genocides, their state media supports terrorist regimes like Israel without shame and then endlessly complain about the refugees they help to create with their war profiteering. They are so proud of their clean hands and enjoy their ignorance about themselves.

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