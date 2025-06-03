Germany’s former Chancellor Olof Scholz and foreign minister Annalena Baerbock allowed the deliveries of 30% of all weapons Israel has used in their genocidal madness since October 7, 2023. Now she is elected president of the UN General Assembly.

On June 2, 167 member states voted for Annalena Baerbock. Germany’s former foreign minister is complicit in war crimes and crimes against humanity for allowing Germany to be the biggest supplier of weapons to Israel after the USA. It is a huge mystery how 167 nations can have brought themselves to vote for a person who has totally undermined UNs powers of peacekeeping since October 7, 2023.

And how can the Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, have endorsed one of the world’s worst war criminals to the leading position of president?

146 nations have recognized Palestine as a sovereign state, and demand that Palestine be a full member of the UN. In what parallell universe have they voted for a person who has done almost as much as the US to destroy Palestine - the people, the land, and the hope of a future?

It sounds like an unusually bad tasting joke, but it’s true. The UN has declared it.

It explains why Guterres has not used any of the powers the position of head of the UN has given him, to stop Israel, or to stop the complicity from so many of the member states.

Baerbock will be in charge of the process of finding a new secretary general. We fully expect her to nominate former US second-highest-liar Anthony Blinken or someone with equal track-record and qualities for the position. That will be the final death blow to the United Nations as a peace keeping organisation, as the genocide-buddies have wanted for a long time. Any rule of law will be out the window, and democracy will be a word of the past. We can cast our votes, but our choices will be between one warmonger or another. The gangsters paradise we are living in now, will just be a faint and impossible dream.

The other bosses that will have great fun when all laws are gone:

THE ENGLISH

The English have been and are among the biggest European suppliers of weapons to Israel. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is a die hard zionist who has defended all sales. Foreign minister David Lemmy has said it’s not a genocide, because millions haven’t been killed. Now they pretend like they think Israel should put some brakes on, but that is just for show.

THE NORWEGIANS

On April 24 this year, the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre got his highest wish fulfilled - to sit in the presence of his hero Donald Trump. Finance minister Stoltenberg has met him several times before, when he was NATO-chief. And have you ever seen a broader smile on Donald’s face when meeting European allies?

Israel had bombed Gaza with insane intensity since March 18, but Gaza was not mentioned with a word when they met Trump. None of the Norwegian leaders had anything even remotely critical to say about Trumps plan to displace 1.8 million Palestinians, or the massive US bomb-deliveries. Naturally, since we are huge shareholders in the bomb-companies.

Norway, one of the richest oil-countries in the world, is Europe’s biggest investor in companies who deliver weapons to Israels genocide in Gaza. Our stinking rich state-owned Oil Fund has even increased their shares in companies that the UN has declared as war criminals. And they lie about it like you should think there is no tomorrow - which you can read about here.

Norwegian top politicians are best in class at making it look like they support “peace on earth and justice and such”. They are the best liars of all. A reminder is that they threw Palestine under the bus in the Oslo Agreement in 1993, and succeeded in making the world believe that it was a good deal for the Palestinians. Which it wasn’t. It gave Israel full freedom to expand their settlements on Palestinian land for all years to come.

The Norwegian Labour party did that, and chief negotiator Terje Rød Larsen celebrated with high sigars and champagne with the Israelis when the Palestinians signed the deal. And they laughed so hard, over the Palestinians suckers who believed that there would be a hope for a future sovereign state in the agreement. In 1996 Larsen was appointed minister in a Labour government, but had to leave 35 days later, when it was disclosed that he was guilty of a huge tax-fraud. In 2020 it was revealed that he was deeply involved with pedophile-criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Larsen was head of the think tank International Peace Institute (IPI) from 2005, and Epstein donated millions to the IPI - did you know what a huge philanthropist he was? Turned out he basically gave the money to Larsen. For what is a bit unclear. After Epstein died in 2019, his estate demanded 130.000 dollars from Larsen, and he had to leave the IPI. How slick it possible to make a cover for corruption, when dealing with Israelis and their friends? One corrupt guy being head of a peace institute - the other donating to the peace institute. Search Epstein and Mossad, and you can go on holiday and read for the next weeks.

Every Norwegian who is informed just a little about the so called Oslo Accords, is deeply ashamed of our leaders. It’s the same gang in charge today - the Labour party, and many of the same people. The Labour party has been the strongest ally of Israel since 1967. They are politicians we really need to upgrade from, but we don’t know how. Now they have done a stunt to cover up their complicity in the genocide by recognizing Palestine - on May 28 last year. Great. Most countries who have recognized Palestine, did that in 1988:

On November 15 in 1988, the Palestinians for the first time accepted the division of their land, and thereby accepted the Palestinian state to be limited to the borders of 1967. Meaning that they accepted that Israel had stolen 78 percent of their land, and that they were left with only 22.

There was a strong hope in those days that the declaration would mean an end to Israel’s occupation - since it had used the non-recognizion as an excuse for the continued occupation since 1967: “We will remain in the occupied territories until our state is recognized”. The Palestinian acceptance of the 1967 borders was also an implicit recognizion of the state on the other side of those borders: the Israeli one.

Lots of countries recognized Palestine immediately, and a lot of nations followed in 1989. But the hope died. After November 15, the Israeli occupation of Palestine changed from something temporary, to something very different and dangerous: a long process with the goal of total take-over of the entire Palestinian territories.

In all the years since, Norway is a country who has NOT recognized Palestine. And our leaders have been the most uncompromising Israel-defenders for decades, repeating to boredom Israel’s right to defend itself. And they have never voiced the Palestinian’s right to defend anything. They are a national disgrace.

We thank the very gifted artist Tiril Valeur for her art. Prints of her posters can be seen on the streets of the Norwegian capital Oslo.

“To the children of Gaza, from Jens and Jonas”. A huge bunker buster earthquake bomb - made in the USA. Norway is part-owner of a long range of bombs that are sent to Israel. Each and every one of them, guided at civilians, is a war crime. That is all Israel is doing - slaughtering civilians.

