July 31, 2024: The Hamas’ top leader Ismail Haniyeh was murdered by Israel. This photo is from 2006, shortly after Hamas won the Palestinian election by a landslide, and Haniyeh became the first and only elected Prime Minister for the Palestinians.

On this day, the one year anniversary of the murder of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas Political Bureau, Israelis have erased their own history as victims of a holocaust. For all future, Israelis will be remembered for their own re-enacting of holocaust – they will forever be the guilty ones.

The images emerging from Gaza today are unbearable and unbelievable: skeletal children with hollow eyes, skeletal corpses lying in the open, families starving in bombed-out ruins. The photos are chillingly reminiscent of the photographs taken when Allied forces liberated Nazi concentration camps in 1945. The resemblance is visual. The people dying of hunger in Gaza, and those who have died of hunger, are splitting images of the skeleton-thin prisoners that shocked the American soldiers who came to free them.

Israel, once the symbol of a people who suffered unspeakable horrors, has now become the architect of its own self-made humanitarian catastrophe. The starving of the Gazans is not a "conflict." It is a crime against humanity. It’s a genocide. It’s a holocaust.

Both the Israelis and their elected leader Benjamin Netanyahu have run out of goodwill – from the whole world.

The Palestinian leader, head of the political wing of Hamas, and some years ago Prime Minister, Ismail Haniyeh, was loved not only by his own people, but by Muslims all over the world. And today they are remembering and mourning.

On this day, one year ago, Netanyahu order the murder of Haniyeh. At the time, he was the head of the negotiation team for Hamas. For months he had been telling the Israelis and the Americans that Hamas wanted peace - and an end to the occupation.

Offering peace to the Israelis was nothing new to Haniyeh – the first time he did that was immediately after he was elected Prime Minister in 2006. The only thing Israel had to do, to make peace with all the Palestinian parties and factions, was to end the illegal occupation of Palestine. Which is the one thing Netanyahu has never been interested in.

The murder of Haniyeh seems to have been the ultimate crime that became the start of the Israelis to loose most of their self restraint. The last bit of human traits vanished when Donald Trump gave them the full go-ahead to empty all of Gaza. How they would do that, has not been any of Trumps concern. It’s like Trump should have said – “It’s ok by me if you kill all of them”. Instead of thinking that the American president must have lost the little marbles he had, the Israeli leaders instead responded joyfully with the great idea: “Yeah! Lets mimic Hitler, and starve them to death! And continue to bomb them, of course, night and day, to get a maximum speed on the extermination. And then we can shoot and kill children who are standing in the bread line - something Hitler wouldn’t have dared to, so then we surpass him by a mile”.

After 21 months of watching the horror show Israel is presenting to the world, people are beginning to be disgusted with the Israelis. Very few people believe anything they say or have said. But in all this time, the international media has not done much to balance the image Israel has painted of Hamas over the last three or four decades. Most of what we have been told about Hamas are also lies, of course, and it’s long overdue that we get more nuanced knowledge of this stubborn little resistance group.

The following post was my very first post on Substack. It was published on July 16 2024. I tried to show a little of who Haniyeh was, that he actually was a man of peace.

The article was very well received. Two weeks later, Haniyeh was dead. So I updated the first paragraph commenting on his murder. In his memory, I repost it today. There is much that is news to a lot of people, even one year later. So I hope that the article can find a lot of new readers, and hope that my subscribers will will help spread it around.

This is why I support Hamas

ISRAEL HAS MURDERED THE PALESTINIANS’ NELSON MANDELA. I hope you will share this, so people in the West can get to know who Ismail Haniyeh was, and the utter tragedy of what Israel has done.

With Haniyeh, the hope of peace in the Middle East in any near future may have died also. Hamas has offered peace with Israel since 1988, but the Western world has refused to see it. Hamas’ top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has continued to work for peace with Israel since 2006. That is why he has been on the absolute top of Israels hitlist. Now he is murdered. The following text is written two weeks before he was murdered.

Highlights:

Hamas has accepted the two state solution since 1988, and offered peace with Israel numerous times - the latest being now and always. Israel rejects every time

Hamas is a democratic party, that won the only democratic election that has ever been held in Palestine, in 2006

Israel and the US did not accept their win, and pressured Fatah to topple Hamas

Resistance to illegal occupation is a human right, and Israel’s occupation is illegal

Haniyeh has stated that Hamas’ fight is against the occupation, and when that ends, the resistance will also

Palestinians are the only ones who can determine who will govern them in a future free and independent state

Israel as an illegal occupier can not claim self defence to maintain the illegal occupation

We in the west, who have openly accepted and abetted Israel’s illegal occupation, killing, landgrab and brutal oppression for decades, are to blame for October 7 - not Hamas or any other representative of the occupied population

An illegitimate goal

Israels expressed goal with the war on Gaza is to «exterminate» Hamas. It is an impossible, but also an immoral and unacceptable goal. The hope for peace needs a more nuanced image of Hamas to be allowed to surface. Israels continued demonization of Hamas is killing thousands of Palestinian civilians, and wounding hundreds of thousands of innocent people – mostly children.

Now there is a world of new people reacting strongly to Israels warfare against Gaza and the Palestinians. Many are taking to the streets and get engaged for the first time. Both the young and the young at heart are called The Gaza Generation - what define them is their aha-realization. They can never un-understand what they have discovered, that Israel is the aggressive, powerful occupier who has portrayed itself as the victim for decades, and got the world to believe it. Now they know that the Palestinians are the occupied, oppressed and deeply suffering people. And the Gaza Generation’s response is: “It is unfair!”

I have felt that for more than 30 years, and written about it as long. And I want to tell you, that equally unfair is the demonization of Hamas. For all of you who support the Palestinians’ right to peace and freedom: you can also of your whole heart and mind support Hamas’ fight for freedom for the Palestinian people, because it’s the right thing to do. Most of what you have heard and read is not true.

Hamas are not terrorists, they are a resistance movement with freedom fighters. They are also a democratic party, elected to power by a majority of the Palestinian people in 2006.

Their right to resist, also with arms, is protected by international law. Israel’s wars against Palestine are not. “Israel has a right to defend itself” is a power-statement, and totally untrue: No occupier can claim self defense to maintain a state of illegal occupation. When you discuss the war, you should feel convinced by facts that it is your right to also support Hamas, and say it out loud. Israel’s goal of removing Hamas from power and destroy their ability to resist is wrong, and it has only one consequence: the killing of thousands of more innocent children in Gaza. This report is for you.

Israel killed the Hamas-leader’s children

April 10 this year Israel again attacked a refugee camp in Gaza. This time they killed three sons of Hamas’ top chief, Ismail Haniyeh. They also killed five of his grandchildren.

Why is the West not shaken up when Israel does something so beyond all decency?

To kill the children and grandchildren of your opponent is so low that it’s beyond comprehension. And still – there is no outrage in any Western press. That may be because our image of Hamas is so totally shaped by Israel, and also, that we don’t know who Ismail Haniyeh is. He is the only Prime Minister of Palestine elected by the people, in the only election Israel has ever permitted. He lives in Doha in Qatar, and he is probably available, for all media – both arabic and international. Still we never see him interviewed on TV in the West. The last time in English was on Euronews, 16 years ago.

Netanyahu and his crowd we see all the time – even in news media who are against the ongoing Israeli genocide. When it comes to Hamas, there is a total lack of balance in the press. The Turkish Anadolu Agency had an interview with Haniyeh when he was in Istanbul in April this year, for a meeting with president Erdogan. In the interview, Haniyeh said that it was the first time since October 7 that he was interviewed by international media. At the same time, he wanted to thank the Turkish people for their compassion:

“Haniyeh expressed his gratitude to the Turkish people for holding funeral prayers in absentia in more than 30 cities for his killed children and grandchildren”.

This is very surprising for a Norwegian to read, because we think we have a free press. And a single Turkish article may prove that what we receive in our media is totally through an Israeli and US perspective. When Turkish people hold funeral prayers for the Hamas-leader’s children in 30 cities, it paints a picture of how very far away we in the West are from seeing the Middle East in general, and Hamas in particular, from a different angle.

Israel attacked Haniyeh’s sons and grandchildren while negotiations for a ceasefire were underway. He gave a statement shortly after, that Israel killing his family would not deter Hamas from continuing on the path to peace or change their position:

“The blood of my children is not more valuable than the blood of the children of the Palestinian people … All the martyrs of Palestine are my children”, said the elected Prime Minister.

On June 11 the Security Council backed president Biden’s new plan. Hamas made one statement after the other that they were positive to the plan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on June 13 that Hamas had some changes that were workable, others that were not. He also said that Netanyahu accepted the plan, which was a blatant lie in face of the whole world. Hamas had basically just one thing they wanted to be specified: that “Israel pulling out their forces”, also would mean to withdraw from the border between Gaza and Egypt.

This amendment would determine whether the plan was real or just a hoax - because in reality it would mean an end to the blocade. The plan wasn’t real, and everybody knows it. After that, Israel killed Haniyehs sister, and nine of her closest family members. Again Haniyeh said that Hamas would not be deterred from the peace-talks.

If there was any decency in the most powerful states in the West, they would stop this charade of pretending that any ceasefire agreement will come out of negotiations with Israel. Netanyahu does not want peace. The next step after a ceasefire would be a peace-agreement, which in turn would mean for Israel to accept the establishment of a Palestinian state. They would then have to pull all military forces out of the occupied territories. That is totally out of the question for Netanyahu.

But Western journalists just repeated Blinken’s words like parrots: “Netanyahu has accepted the ceasefire, and Hamas has not”.

No balance whatsoever

The ideal of balance in our local media is fulfilled when the press report the suffering of the people in Gaza, and then also give a voice to those who support Israel. We then discuss and argue whether we are for or against the war. But we never discuss if we are for or against Hamas – we are all supposed to be against Hamas.

Our media have eaten Israel’s story raw; Hamas are pure evil, they have only one goal, and that is to obliterate Israel, they want to kill as many Jews as they can, and by the way: they are also religious Islamic crazypeople like ISIS and Al Qaida and keep their own people crushed under heel. On October 7, they also revealed that they are gruesome monsters. Therefore we must understand and accept that they must be defeated, and never be allowed to have a position of power again after the war. So we should assume that the top boss of Hamas must be the worst terrorist of them all.

Demonization of this scale is the one factor that always precedes genocide. We should therefore recognize demonization and expose it. Hamas is neither ISIS, Al Qaida or Taliban. The terror-listing of Hamas is due to one thing only: they have promised to resist Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land, and they will never give up until the occupation is over.

Israel is using the resistance as an excuse to continue the occupation, and we should totally reject it.

Resistance is a human right

The UN has stated that it is a human right to resist occupation with all means, also armed resistance. The UN General Assembly states in Resolution 38-17 of 1983:

2. Reaffirms the legitimacy of the struggle of peoples for their independence, territorial integrity, national unity and liberation from colonial domination, apartheid and foreign occupation by all available means, including armed struggle;

That is why the UN don’t regard Hamas as terrorists - they are freedom fighters.

So what does it mean to support Hamas? Does it also mean to support war crimes? The answer is - nobody in their right mind support war crimes. But this is also a fact: There is no way that any suppressed people can fight against an overwhelmingly powerful occupying state, and always act in accordance with the law. If we condemn freedom fighters for breaking the rules of war, and retract support because of it, then we have obliterated the right to resist. To resist without fault is an impossible demand to comply with for the oppressed. It is not at all impossible for the sophisticated occupier to avoid bombing children, but Israel does - daily. And so far no state has demanded that they stop - and meant it - by sanctions or actions.

The state of Israel is accepted by everybody

What we need to do, is to support the resistance that is directed against the occupation. Hamas are very clear that they are fighting Israel for the goal of ending the occupation - that’s it. Israel’s propaganda is that Hamas fight to kill Jews. Israel also claim to be surrounded by Arab states that want to see the state of Israel destroyed - because they are Jews.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

The Israeli state with the 1967 borders is not threatened by anyone – not Hamas, and no-one else - not even Iran. Hamas recognized the two-state solution as early as 1988 – a year after they were established. 57 islamic countries have offered relations with Israel, if they withdrew from Palestine. Iran signed the offer in 2003.

What almost nobody accepts is Israel’s plan to expand its state by annexing all of Palestine. That is - it is accepted by the US leadership, and by the zionists, who by definition are those who support Israel’s aggressive stealing of Palestinian land. Apart from in Israel, most of these are in the United States, but they are also found in most other Western countries. The Islamic states, on the other hand, want the peace in the region that comes with the end of Israels occupation. “Surrounded by enemies» is therefore just rhetoric. Everybody in the Middle East wants peace – except Israel.

Hamas is the only thing that stands between Israel and their goal of taking over all of Palestine. Hamas’ rival Fatah gave up all resistance under the Oslo Accords in 1993, in return for being permitted by Israel to govern bits and pieces of the occupied West Bank. Fatah’s peaceful submission has not brought the Palestinians a single step closer to peace and an independent state in 30 years. So Hamas is fighting for freedom for all the Palestinian people - in Gaza, in the West Bank, in East Jerusalem - and for the large number of Palestinian refugees abroad.

Hamas’ democratic party

In 2005 Hamas established their democratic party, Change and Reform, with Ismail Haniyeh as leader. In January 2006 Hamas won the first and only parliamentary election that has ever been held in Palestine. Israel and the US okay’d it - that one time.

Hamas won with a clear majority – 72 of 132 seats. Ismail Haniyeh became the first Prime Minister in Palestine, elected by the people. Hamas took office in the Parliament in Ramallah on the West Bank, and Haniyeh invited their rival Fatah – who had lost the election – to govern with them.

One of the first things Haniyeh did, was to offer peace with the Israelis. Or – he said it in these words: Hamas recognizes their own state with the borders of 1967. President Jimmy Carter has tried to explain this to Western journalists many times: you can’t ask an occupied people to acknowledge their occupier – when the occupation is ongoing. Israels demand for recognizion from Hamas is a diversion, since it’s an impossible ask. Carter always said that Hamas offers a longtime ceasefire, of ten to twenty years. If that would result in peace, recognizion would come in due time. And for that matter - Israel has never recognized Palestine. So for Israel to demand recognizion from the Palestinians, is just a power-play.

Haniyeh’s peace offerings

In the spring of 2006, Israel rejected Haniyeh’s offer of peace. Or more precisely: they never answered. He then sent a letter to president George W. Bush with the same offer of peace, and recognizion of the Palestinian state with the borders of 1967. This equals a total acceptance of the state on the other side of those borders. Both the US and Israel exclaimed to the world that Hamas didn’t recognize Israels right to exist. It was a blatant lie.

Israel instead made it impossible for Haniyeh to govern. Israel got full support from the US in destroying a democracy. They sanctioned the Palestinians, and got the Western world to join them in cutting off all aid. Israel closed off all finances going into Palestine, including all the taxes paid by the Palestinians living in the occupied territories. These incomes were exclusively the property of the Palestinian government, so it was nothing else than a robbery in broad daylight by Israel. And the Western world condoned it, and followed up with sanctions of their own. President Jimmy Carter has written in his books that it may be the first time in history that the world sanctioned the occupied, and not even voiced a protest against the occupier.

What the world knows today, in July 2024, is that Hamas is not an easy pushover, and has never been. So Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh in 2006 tried with all means – or rather without any means - to keep the society going. The Israeli plan was that the Palestinians should be so angry with their impossible living-conditions that they would turn against Hamas. It didn’t work. It doesn’t work today either. The Palestinians know all to well who is making life impossible for them. It is not Hamas.

Haniyeh kept on trying, governing and peace-offering. With the help of the Egyptians, Hamas had plans to make a big splash of the news that they accepted the two state solution – since nobody had seen through the Israeli propaganda in the months since the election in January 2006. Coming out of Egypt, the statement would be heard. It was to be announced from Kairo in July.

Israel made sure that the announcement never happened.

The electees were arrested

On the night of June 29th, Israel made a short process. Israeli forces rolled into the West Bank and arrested 64 of the elected representatives from Hamas. Those who were not at home had to escape and go into hiding. Haniyeh was one of them.

Israel then started a war against Lebanon on 12th July, that took all the attention that the world press could muster.

I was in Palestine in those days. We didn’t read about the arrests, as they pretty much went below the radar in the Western press – the Guardian being an exception. Together with the Norwegian Palestine Committee, we went to Ramallah to meet Hamas representatives. There we met the House Speaker from Hamas, Dr. Aziz Dweik. He had not been arrested, but we heard about all the others. A short time after we got home, in August, we read that he also got arrested. His crime, like his colleagues, was to be a member of Hamas’ political party, that Israel had allowed to run for office. Nobody had expected them to win. When they won, they were fair game for Israel.

In the power vacuum that occurred after the arrests, Fatah took the reigns in the West Bank. Hamas, who had been elected to rule all of Palestine, managed to remain in power only in Gaza. A civil war broke out between Hamas and Fatah, who wanted to topple Hamas and seize power also in Gaza.

US-backed civil war

It has since become public knowledge that it was actually the US that was behind the civil war, by pressuring Fatah to attack Hamas. This came to light in an outstanding newsreport by the pricewinning journalist David Rose. Jerusalem Post later reported that the US trained and armed the Fatah fighters.

The fighting went on for months. In 2007 it was over, when Hamas managed to throw Fatah out of Gaza. The result was that Israel imposed a total blockade around Gaza.

In a new round of phoney peace-efforts, Israel and the US demanded that the Palestinians created a united government. Israel would talk peace only with a united governmental body. They probably saw this as an impossible demand, since the two parties were in a civil war against eachother.

But Haniyeh surprised them all. Initiated by the king of Saudi Arabia, he met with Fatah-leader Mahmoud Abbas. And a united government was agreed upon.

Norway was the first country in the world to accept the unity government in 2007, and was the first country to go to Gaza and visit Prime Minister Haniyeh on an official state visit. Norway also started the flow of financial aid again to the Palestinians. But Israel and the US, who demanded the unity government, did not accept it. Instead of calling Israel and the US on their bluff, none of the other Western countries accepted the unity government, since Israel and the US didn’t. So the attempt failed.

Israel and the US destroyed the first and only democratic government in Palestine. But for all true democrats, Ismail Haniyeh should be acknowledged as the only elected Prime Minister the Palestinians have ever had.

The blockade of Gaza

For 17 years, Israel has exposed Gaza to unbeliavable sufferings, and four aggressive wars, the first in 2008. Israels bombings have left thousands of children wounded, maimed, homeless, orphans – many without arms and legs – long before October 7. Haniyeh has governed Gaza under a blockade without any comparison in the history of human existence. Hamas has provided for kindergardens, schools, universities, care for the elderly. They have found new families for thousands of children (12.000 orphans in 2011 – Sara Roy, Harvard). They have established mental health care for thousands of children torn to pieces with anxiety.

The most difficult job of all is when the doctors have finished patching up the bombed children: In the every day life of the little one-year old girl who has no mother or father, and no hands. She reaches the stubs of her arms up in the air, and hopes that there is someone there that will lift her up and take care of her. A Norwegian Prio report from 2010 about the public services under Hamas in Gaza concludes:

«It is a miracle that the health sector functions in spite of the blockade».

It may be a miracle. It may also be Hamas and Ismail Haniyeh. That they have performed an incredible society effort.

In 2017, Ismail Haniyeh was elected to the highest position in Hamas. That was also when the much scorned charter was changed, so that Hamas now also on paper confirms that it recognizes the borders of 1967 between the two countries.

We should support the resistance

To this day the Western medias keep repeating “October 7, 1100 killed, 240 hostages” - like we have never heard it before. We have heard it. We now also know that Israel killed very many of their own on that day - how many we may never know. The time has come for nuances. It’s not a question of supporting what Hamas did on that day or not - especially since it’s very unclear how much of what happened that day was done by someone very far from Hamas. It is time to support the Palestinians fight for their independence - with the means that they have.

Hamas is of the impression that armed resistance is the only way to realize the dream of a sovereign, independent state. And they are right, of course. There is an alternative and peaceful way to the same, and that is for the most powerful countries in the world to demand that Israel ends the occupation. And put pressure behind its words.

In this world of hypocrisy, that has never happened, of course. The total lack of support for the Palestinians through decades has left only Hamas, and a couple of other smaller groups, to fight for the freedom of the people. And for that, they are labelled as terrorists by the powerful Western states.

If the West doesn’t demand that Israel withdraws from the occupied territories, that fight will rightfully never end. The West has never done anything for the occupation to end, and for that, we are to blame for October 7 - not Hamas. If we keep on doing nothing in the middle of a genocide and Israel-made famine, we are as guilty as Israel for the genocide.

Leading voices, like president Jimmy Carter, has long explained that a peace without Hamas is not possible. Thorvald Stoltenberg, former Norwegian foreign minister, said in 2011 that a lasting peace is only possible with Hamas onboard. Hamas’ political party, with their many voters, cannot be «exterminated» - not even if Israel continues the full scale genocide. Hamas is an idea,- it can not be wiped out.

In January this year, Haniyeh once again proposed an unity government. On July 23, in Beijing, Fatah and Hamas, as well as 12 other Palestinian groups, agreed to form an interim government and rule jointly, until free elections can be held in a free country. The hope is that the world will support the unity efforts this time – even if Israel and the US don’t.

Today the two-state solution is talked about as never before. But the Palestinians’ right to an independent, sovereign state, also means the people’s right to vote for the parties of their choice. It is up to the people to decide who they want to lead the country. Not Israel, not the US or any other power has the right to determine who gets to rule in Palestine after the war. It is up to the people if they want Hamas to be part of establishing a brand new state, in the reconstruction of Gaza, and in the healing of the people. The newest polls show that the people’s support has not diminished.

But the Palestinians will never experience peace and their own state until the West puts power behind their words. It seemed impossible that that would happen, before October 7. Now it has to happen. It’s more important than ever.

Israel refuses to listen, and must be stopped – even if it means to put “friendship” on hold. The people who are governing Israel now, are not our friends. Today we need to demand courage and honesty of our leaders. Leading politicians in the West know that Hamas wants what most of us support: A just and lasting peace, with two sovereign, independent states, living side by side, with secure borders between the two countries. Hamas must be recognized as a legitimate resistance movement as well as a democratic party – and the Palestinian people’s choice.

End of 31. July 2024-post.

EPILOGUE:

July 2025: Today it has become clear that the Western countries are not only complicit in the genocide. It is the powerful, weapon-producing nations who are driving the genocide. Israel is just a little piece of shit country that wouldn’t have dared to swat a fly if it hadn’t been for the backing of the most powerful countries in the world. It will take a lifetime to understand what has happened to our world, to humanity, when people in democratic countries are led by politicians who are not only supporting mass extermination and starvation of an innocent civilian population; our top politicians are actively taking part in the mass killing, by supplying all the necessary means to make it happen, in addition to the most important thing: The full political support of the genocide. How we, the people in these miserable Western countries, are going to change this, is still a huge question. We just have to shout higher. And grow in numbers. We have to vote for other people, and other parties. We have to get rid of our mass murdering idiot politicians, and let them never be elected to the highest positions ever again. We cannot allow that our fellow voters will be in any doubt of what they have done, and what they are doing.

