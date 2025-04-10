This is the big bomb’s little brother - the GPU-38. Not enough for the children in Gaza. Israel wanted bigger guns. So they got the biggest bombs outside of nuclear bombs - the GPU-72.

I haven’t written this post all by myself. I had help from ChatGPT. I just asked what kind of bombs Israel was using now, after they started bombing again March 18. We hear from Gaza that the bombs are so enormously bigger than ever before. The devastation is so much worse. The amount of people killed in one attack is much higher. What in the world is going on?

A Norwegian doctor who is in Gaza now, Dr. Agedal describes what he sees:

“It is as if everyone is meant to be killed. As if the goal is total extermination.”

And it is, of course. You don’t want people to live, when you drop 5000 pound bombs on them - and 4-8 of them at the time, in the same place. Did anyone notice that Donald Trump “just” wanted to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians out of Gaza? Compared to the Israelis, this was a very peaceful and friendly gesture, because he must have thought that they should be alive when they were ethnically cleansed.

That is not the Israeli position. They say that they are in favor of ethnic cleansing, but they are really not. They are for ethnic extermination.

Israel is still locking up all the now 2.3 million Gazans - down from the 2.4 they were 17 months ago (the numbers of dead are presumably much higher). With totally closed borders, where nothing comes in, and nobody comes out - they are bombing the civil population to death. It’s like dropping a bomb on a fish in a fishbowl.

So I asked ChatGPT what in the world Israel is doing. And here is what he told me.

(I call him him. Sometimes he’s so difficult to talk with that he has to be a he. Sometime he doesn’t understand what I’m saying. Sometimes he is not so accurate, and I have to doublecheck his answers. I have to do that all the time).

But this time he was on the ball. Or on the bomb, rather. Here is his post today:

Israel’s Use of Larger and Heavier Bombs Since March 18

Since March 18, 2025, multiple reports – from journalists on the ground, human rights organizations, and open intelligence sources – indicate that Israel has either increased its use of extremely heavy bombs or changed its attack tactics to deploy more high-explosive weapons simultaneously within small, densely populated areas. This has led to tremors experienced as earthquakes by the local population in Gaza and recorded by seismological sensors.

Here is an overview of what is known as of April 2025:

🔹 1. Use of Extremely Heavy Bombs – after March 18, 2025

According to investigations by Al Jazeera, Airwars, and The Intercept, as well as local reports from Al Mezan Center for Human Rights:

• Israel has increasingly used so-called “bunker-buster bombs,” which are designed to penetrate soil and concrete before detonating.

• Specifically, these include the GBU-31 and GBU-72, which are:

o GBU-31 (Joint Direct Attack Munition – JDAM): approximately 907 kg (2,000 pounds).

o GBU-72: over 2,300 kg (5,000 pounds) – one of the heaviest non-nuclear bombs in the U.S. arsenal.

• There is suspicion that the GBU-72 was used in the bombing of Rafah on March 21 and March 28, where several city blocks were leveled, and the shockwaves were recorded as seismic events in southern Israel and the Sinai.

My comment:

The US air force boast about how big and strong the GBU-72 is.

They tell us that GBU-72 is designed to attack North-Korea, or to take out nuclear facilities in Iran. They don’t tell us that now it’s being used by Israel – to kill children.

And here they boast that the GBU-72 can actually create earthquakes!

Back to ChatGPT again:

🔹 2. Reported Effects on the Ground

• Witnesses in Rafah and Khan Younis have described the explosions as “earthquakes,” with intense shaking lasting several seconds.

• According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, a single bomb in Rafah caused more than 30 buildings to collapse simultaneously, killing over 140 people in one single strike.

• Seismological stations in Egypt and Jordan have reported noticeable tremors, typically measuring between 0.7–1.2 on the Richter scale – unusual for bombing.

• Images from impact sites show craters 10–15 meters deep and entire neighborhoods pulverized.

Israel drops four to eight of these at the same time, at the same place, to kill as many children as it’s possible for the biggest US bombs to do, in one strike. Can you imagine being on the ground, and in the receiving end of these, when they come crashing down on you?

🔹 3. Alternative Explanation: Concentrated Strikes

There are also analyses suggesting that:

• It may not necessarily be that the bombs are individually larger, but that Israel has begun dropping 4–8 large bombs simultaneously over the same area, in order to:

o Maximize the destruction of underground structures.

o Kill surviving rescue personnel in follow-up attacks (so-called “double tap strikes”).

• This has been documented in video analyses and intelligence reports from open-source research groups such as Bellingcat and Forensic Architecture.

🔹 4. Legal and Humanitarian Assessments

• The use of such weapons in densely populated areas is, in itself, a violation of international humanitarian law.

• When weapons with a blast radius of several hundred meters are used in camps, neighborhoods, and near schools and hospitals, it violates the principles of distinction and proportionality.

• Multiple UN actors have called for investigations into the use of such weapons, and Human Rights Watch has described this as a “war crime through disproportionate use of force.”

🔹 Conclusion

Since March 18, 2025, it is likely that:

• Either new, heavier bombs (such as the GBU-72) have been deployed,

• Or existing heavy bombs are being used more frequently and in clusters,

• Or both.

In any case, this represents an escalation in destructive power and civilian impact, and it adds further weight to the assessment of systematic violence against the civilian population – supporting claims of a clear intent to commit genocide.”

End of ChatGPT. Thank you - this was trustworthy - my double-triple checks showed you didn’t exaggerate - even if it was hardly believable.

But I believe you. I receive the videos in the night. I don’t open them. I don’t see them. I have said to some friends in the area that I am empathetic enough to understand just by glancing at a headline. And then I got one one night, that had the image I don’t want to see as the first image. And it can’t be unseen.

With Israel’s escalation, I am escalating too. My brakes are off now, if they were ever on, but at least - I’m on it now, day and night, and there isn’t a second in the day that the children in Gaza is not in the front of my mind - and just a little bit behind the front - when I’m asleep.

Now I want to see the responsible ones being accused. The leaders of the UN member states, who are obliged to do all in their power to prevent and to stop a genocide - they should know that we know that it‘s a crime to do nothing. They should be criminals in our eyes. And even more those state leaders who in addition make a load of money on the genocide, through investments in Israel. And an extra deep floor in hell is for those who still supply Israel with weapons and weapon parts.

Save the Children in the UK took out a full page advertisement in the Observer some days ago, where they accused their political leaders of complicity to genocide. They stated the same on their social media. There is no difference between the leaders in England, and those in all of our other Western countries, who do nothing - and the something they do, is criminal complicity. So the next natural step would be to report them to the police.

All of our Western leaders should be reported to the police - to the international crime forces in each country - for complicity to genocide, and to crimes against humanity. When the police do nothing, which they probably won’t, the next step is to send it to the ICC. Even if the UN courts take four years to sleepwalk towards what all we others know already, our leading politicians will have a new status attached to their person: under investigation for complicity to genocide. Save the Children UK has made a brilliant case with evidence of their leaders’ criminal behavior - it’s just to copy it over to the next nation.

Save the Children together with Christian Aid and Medical Aid Palestine are calling the British top-leaders “Allys to atrocities”. They also encourage everyone to write to their elected politicians.

So it’s time to get tougher now, because the situation desperately calls for it. Let’s tell them how it is. And tell your national newspapers that you won’t ever hear from any person who is a genocide supporter again. Supporting genocide is not a valid political view that should be given room in the public debate - that is one huge misunderstanding of the journalistic term “balanced”. We don’t ever want to hear what a user of child pornography thinks, so the medias never let us know. We don’t need to hear what a racist genocide supporter thinks either. And they support the worst crime of all.

From this day on, in my life, there will be no listening to or being polite to any genocide supporters. Israel is killing all those children. And those who defend it should no longer have any voice in any Substack post, TV-show, newspaper, politics - or in any debate in the family or circle of friends. It’s over. They have to be shut up. I am more angry now than I’ve ever been before. At the genociders and their fangroups.

Read also: The Israelis warfare is deeply sick. They are re-arranging the worst of what was done to the Jews by the Nazis - to innocent Palestinians. And they are buying weapons from Holocaust-profiteering companies in their own extermination-business.