Symbolic stories have so decisive meaning for many in these Israel-Gaza-times, so it’s a good idea to see what the David-Goliath story actually tells us.

Everybody, if they have ever read a page in the Bible or not, knows the story about David and Goliath. David was the young shepherd-boy who fought against the giant Goliath, and won – over a man the whole Judean army thought was an invincible enemy. But with smartness and accuracy David swung his sling, and hit Goliath with a stone right smack in his forehead, so the big man fell to the ground.

The rest is history, as the saying goes – the expression David against Goliath has been adopted into all languages, as an expression of the little mans struggle against a superior power, who wins in the end, with courage and intelligence.

The two fighters were the Palestinian Goliath and the Jew David. Or, as they were called in the Bible: the Philistine Goliath, and the Judean David, inhabitant of Judea.

The Old Testament goes on to tell that David became king of Judea. And later the land of Israel invited him to be king also over them, and David became the first king of what was called The United Kingdom. This was quite close to the country that God had promised to Abraham and his successors. Or to be more presise – God didn’t promise them anything – they would actually have to go and take it, if they wanted it. But that’s a whole different story.

Today it is Davids successors who are pummeling Goliaths decendants. Many still root for David and his lineage, and still believe that it’s the little weak one who is defending himself against an overwhelming dominance. Which is absolutely not the case, and quite the opposite. So let’s take a closer look at why and how those two ended up in a duel. Because that story is not as well known – and maybe David wasn’t so much the hero that he is portrayed to be.

The Old Testament tells that the Philistines and the Judeans clashed together in fights regularly. It seems that the Philistines were regularly subjugated by the Judeans, but nevertheless – in the next chapter and sometimes even in the next paragraph, there is a new fight between the two. So appearently – the Philistines are unbeatable, and have an uncanny way of bouncing back after each subjugation. Definitely something to learn from the fairytale here. Anyway, here goes:

When David is a young boy, he has three older grown-up brothers. They are soldiers in one of the wars against the Philistines, led by king Saul. Who initiated the war, and why they were fighting,- about that the story says nothing. The two armies are closing in on eachother, and settles down, each on a hillside in a valley. Here they sit and scowl at eachother.

None of the two warleaders wants to be the first to shout «Attack!» and run downhill to the valley floor. Because there awaits them a mass-massacre that will go on until only one man is still standing, and his nationality will decide which side won. Can you actually talk about winning, when only one guy stands there, all alone, among all the cut up bodies? We can totally understand their hesitation.

Time passes, and the men on both sides are bored out of their sculls. Then one Palestinian stands up. It is Goliath from Gath. He is tall and wellbuilt, a good looking guy. Goliath is a champion, a warrior since early age, and highly respected. He sends a message to the Judean warleader. He offers a duel with one man from the other army. Whoever wins the duel has decided the battle, and the loosers will capitulate and be slaves of the winners.

It’s a mindblowing, brilliant suggestion. It is wise and well thought out. It will save lives. It heralds a totally new way of waging wars – war by representation. It’s not unlike our modern democracies – there isn’t room for all to sit in the same hall and make decisions – a few must represent the many.

But nobody in the Judean army had the guts to meet Goliath. Forty days he repeated his offer. It’s getting more and more embarassing for the Judeans, whose cowardness now had been spread out over the whole valley and beyond.

Until the day that young David comes strolling along. His father had sent him to give a lunchbox to his brothers. At this point, the Bible authors go straight on to ecco the fairytales of the Norwegian folktale-collectors Asbjornsen & Moe. Well known are their adventures about the Ash Lad and his brothers. And folktales told through the ages long before they were written down, sometimes had a speck of truth in them.

The Ash Lads older brothers Peter and Paul always tried to put him down, but he always took the last trick. The young David is the splitting image of the Ash Lad.

After David has handed over the lunchbox, he hears about the Philistines challenge. The soldiers tell him that the king will give great wealth to the man who kills him. «He will also give him his daughter in marriage and will exempt his family from taxes».

They must have had a heavy taxation system in the day of writing, since the authors thought of tax exemption as a reward equally attractive as great wealth and a princess. Not so in the Norwegian Asbjornsen & Moe-stories. There the king always promised only his daughter and half of his kingdom. Tax excemption would not have been a reward, but a shame. In the Norwegian social democracy, we pay our tax with pride. But still – half a kingdom and the princess means becoming a king later on. So anyway – a huge reward. The impossible task the Ash Lad had to do was to slay the ugly troll. Which was usually huge – not unlike Goliath, only that Goliath was good looking.

Anyway, so David volunteers to meet Goliath in battle. His brothers mock him and laugh out loud in his face in front of everbody. The tension rises – what happens next? We are rooting for the young boy who is being tormented by his older brothers.

King Saul says that David can’t go up against Goliath – Goliath is a champion and has been a warrior since youth. But David tells the king that he is a shepherd, and he often fights bears and lions just with a stone and a sling. Well, not only just a stone and sling, because the Bible authors at this point reaches hubris and gives David godlike superpowers. He tells the king:

«When a lion or a bear came and carried off a sheep from the flock, 35 I went after it, struck it and rescued the sheep from its mouth. When it turned on me, I seized it by its hair, struck it and killed it. (1 Samuel 17, 35).

Assuming that «by its hair» is the hair on or around the head, it’s such a funny image: the young and slight David grabbing a lion by the neck, lifting it up and shaking it, before killing it. A bit more difficult is to picture a huge bear standing straight up on his two feet – and how David grabbed it by the neck before killing it. But this, as he boasts himself, he did over and over again. The proof is that there are no bears and lions left in that part of the Middle East, so David must have killed them all.

David is now facing Goliath, and with one accurate throw from the sling, the fight is over. The stone hit Goliath in the forehead, and he fell to the ground face down. And just like that, the Judeans won.

But with Goliaths demise, also the honourable, human-friendly way of waging war was over, before it even began. It would have been one volunteer from each side, and a fight to the end. Or until one of them was on his back, and the other on top were saying: «Are you giving up?» I mean, that would have been the next step in the civilization of warfare with a human touch, since repeatedly beating a man who is down today is so out of fashion.

So after the fight, both the two warriors and all the other soldiers could go home and have dinner with their spouses and play with their kids. Half of them as slaves, of course, but that would in any case be a lot better than being dead.

And then the slaves in the next round could rise up and fight for their freedom. They could keep it up all the way into our civilized era, where all wars are about to become a thing of the past – after this very last war between the Philistines and the Judeans. So the fairytale ends in a world where even the two-person duels are behind us, and instead we respect that peoples have a right to their own country.