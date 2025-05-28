Marianne’s Substack

John
3d

Thank you for this piece. It’s truly unbelievable and deeply troubling to consider the staggering amount of money that is poured into this devastating conflict, seemingly with the intention of inflicting harm on the Palestinian people. However, this situation is far more complex than it appears at first glance. I believe there is a troubling underlying motivation at play—one that suggests these weapons are being developed not merely for immediate use, but also as a means of testing their effectiveness in real-world scenarios. This raises significant concerns about the broader implications of such actions; it seems that there is a systematic effort to refine these weapons so they can be utilized or adopted by other countries in the near future.

The very notion that human lives are being treated as mere data points in a deadly experiment is chilling and speaks volumes about the ethical void surrounding modern warfare and military technologies. It’s not just unfortunate—this reality evokes an overwhelming sense of despair and urgency for change, as we confront the harsh truth about how geopolitical interests can overshadow basic human rights and dignity.

Stephen Walker
3d

The Norwegian state is fully complicit in genocide. Government ministers will be tried for crimes against humanity. There is no statute of limitations.

