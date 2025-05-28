“We are not invested in companies that supply weapons to Israel,” said Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg in the Storting on May 21, 2025. He said this while being fully aware that it is not true. We are invested up to our necks in war criminals. (Foto: Peter Mydske, Stortinget)

RTX is the world’s second-largest bomb manufacturer. In addition to all of its own bombs, it produces guidance systems for other companies’ “dumb” bombs – making them guided, and much more lethal. The Paveway guidance system is connected to the very largest bombs with which Israel carpet bombs Gaza. The Oil Fund is heavily invested in RTX.

On May 21, 2025, Stoltenberg said in the Storting:

“We are not invested in companies that supply weapons to Israel.” and:

“We are not in companies that produce weapons, which violate international law, in Gaza.”

He has now repeated these lies in a letter to UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese.

We, the Norwegian association Grandmothers Against Genocide, have made an overview that corrects Stoltenberg’s misinformation. Today it is one year since Norway recognized the state of Palestine - May 28. Since then the Norwegian Oil Fund has increased their shares in the weapon companies that supply the deadly material to Israel for their destruction of Gaza.

It is grossly dishonest to lie to an entire people from the country’s foremost podium – the Storting. But it is also serious that he stood and lied to an auditorium full of young students at the University of Agder in Kristiansand on May 26. So many lies just to be able to keep the investments in some of the worst arms companies in the world, which have contributed to the bombing of Gaza for eighteen months? “There is nothing unethical about the Oil Fund’s investments,” he has also said. And Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has added: “The Oil Fund is the most moral investment fund in the world.” That sounds like an echo of some others we have heard who claim to be the most moral in the world.

WEAPONS COMPANIES THAT COMMIT WAR CRIMES IN GAZA AND PALESTINE IN GENERAL – AND THE OIL FUND’S INVESTMENTS IN THESE

We have made a list of 18 companies that supply weapons to Israel, and participate in war crimes, in which the Oil Fund is heavily invested. A very short short-version has been made by a famous Norwegian artist on social media:

Six of them are on the UN’s blacklist:

Caterpillar, Oshkosh, Rheinmetall, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, RTX and ThyssenKrupp

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has on several occasions stated that these companies violate international law, and that those who invest in them are directly linked to the crimes. The Oil Fund is specifically mentioned in the warning the High Commissioner issued on June 20 last year that if they continued to invest after this notice, you move from being directly linked to the crimes – to being complicit:

«Failure to prevent or mitigate their business relationships with these arms manufacturers transferring arms to Israel could move from being directly linked to human rights abuses to contributing to them, with repercussions for complicity in potential atrocity crimes».

This has had no effect.

The High commissioner issued a new warning on May 7, where the words were even stronger, stating that the member states are facing a defining choise:

«End unfolding genocide, or watch it end life in Gaza». And the press release continued:

“While States debate terminology - is it or is it not genocide? - Israel continues its relentless destruction of life in Gaza, through attacks by land, air and sea, displacing and massacring the surviving population with impunity.”

“No one is spared - not the children, persons with disabilities, nursing mothers, journalists, health professionals, aid workers, or hostages. Since breaking the ceasefire, Israel has killed hundreds of Palestinians, many daily - peaking on 18 March 2025 with 600 casualties in 24 hours, 400 of whom were children.”

The High Comissioner stated very clearly that the responsibility to act lies with the political decision-makers:

«Continuing to support Israel materially or politically, (-) risks complicity in genocide and other serious international crimes».

The hierarchy of the 100% state owned Oil Fund is such: it is a division in the Norwegian national bank, Norges Bank. In English the name is Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM). Above the bank and the fund is the country’s finance minister. But the decision makers over all investments – to approve or disapprove – is the Norwegian Parliament.

The Norwegian Parliament voted overwhelmingly to continue weapon sales to Israel on May 22. The vote over the Oil Fund’s investments is scheduled for June 4.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has written a letter to Jens Stoltenberg on April 30, demanding an answer within May 30 what he will do to align the Oil Fund with international laws. She is also very clear:

«State officials involved in authorizing arms transfers or exports may be individually criminally liable for aiding and abetting international crimes in Gaza where they knew that the arms would be used in the commission of those crimes».

That did not make any difference either - to Stoltenberg. He has done nothing else after her letter than the opposite: to advice the Parliament to vote to accept all of the Oil Fund’s investments. The majority of the finance committee of the Parliament, who are preparing the case for the Parliament, has delivered their statement: They have no comments, and recommend acceptance of the totality of the Oil Fund’s investments in one go - no exceptions, no divestment from any companies.

And on May 30 he replied to Albanese with a 17 pages long letter saying nothing. He writes that the Ethics Council has assessed all the Funds investments last year, and summerize:

“there were no companies in the Fund with ongoing deliveries of relevant types of weapons to Israel”.

Francesca Albanese has called for input to her next report to the General Assembly, of the third-countries compliance to the ICJ Advisory Opinion of 19 July 2024, and we have submitted this report.

This is a list of 18 companies that contribute to Israel's destruction of Gaza and the ravaging of the Westbank, where the Oil Fund is heavily invested. RTX is one of the clearest examples. They deliver mass killing to Gaza, with their own made bombs, and reinforcement system to other companies’ bombs. These are weapons that are relevant to extermination of sixty thousand people and most of all buildings in Gaza.

The Oil Fund’s own rules is to pull out investments from companies that are not behaving ethically. There is a chance that Stoltenberg is not lying - that he simply and honestly does not think that genocide of the people in Gaza is unethical.

If that is the case, his view is contrary to 8 of 10 of his people, the highest international laws and the UN. He should be held accountable for complicity to warcrimes and crimes against humanity - at some point in time.

All the companies are listed in Norges Bank's database of the Oil Fund's investments.

THE COMPANIES COMMITTING WARCRIMES

1. RTX – Raytheon Technologies

RTX is the world's second-largest weapons

. It produces missiles, bombs, components for fighter jets, and other weapons systems used by the Israeli military. RTX includes the companies Raytheon, Collins Aerospace, and Pratt & Whitney.

RTX itself describes how they contribute to the F-35 aircraft with bombs:

“Raytheon

Next-generation Electro-Optical Distributed Aperture System (EODAS)

Munitions

‘ AIM-120 AMRAAM missile

· AIM-9X SIDEWINDER missile

· StormBreaker smart weapon

· Paveway bomb”

The StormBreaker is a so-called "smart bomb" that has long been used in F-15 aircraft. In 2023, it was tested for compatibility with the F-35, according to RTX.

In addition to their own bombs, RTX states that their laser-guided Paveway systems have revolutionized air-to-ground warfare by turning “dumb” bombs into precision-guided weapons. A “dumb” bomb simply falls from an aircraft, but when combined with guidance systems on the front and rear provided by RTX, it becomes a guided missile that is far more lethal. We read from RTX’ own homepage under the photo:

Airforce Technology reports that the Paveway II Plus Laser Guided Bomb (LGB) can be used in combination with Boeing’s MK-84, among others. RTX has reinforced these bombs and the corresponding BLU-109 models produced by Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics. These are one-ton bunker buster bombs—also known as earthquake bombs—because their impacts have been recorded as seismic events in several neighboring countries. There are no buildings left in Gaza that require such destructive power to be demolished. Israel is using these bombs against hospitals and tent camps and displaced civilians.

When equipped with RTX Paveway I or II systems, the bombs change name to GBU-bombs; Guided Bomb Unit. MK-84 and BLU-109 becomes GBU-10 Laser Guided Bomb.

During his presidency, Biden sent fourteen thousand 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.

Trump sent an additional 1,800 of these bombs to Israel shortly after taking office. The EU’s Defense Industry confirms that these were delivered to Israel on February 16.

Gaza has been nearly entirely obliterated, and RTX’s bombs of all sizes have been a cornerstone of Israel’s destruction of Gaza.

On May 20 – just one week ago – the Times of Israel reported that the Pentagon had approved the next shipment of weapons to Israel. On that list are RTX’s guidance kits - the Paveway II:

“The Government of Israel has requested a possible sale of 14,500 KMU-556C/B Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) tail kits consisting of 10,000 for Mk-84; 500 for Mk-83; and 4,000 for Mk-82; 3,500 Mk-82 bombs; 4,500 Mk-83 bombs; 50 BLU-113 bombs; 4,100 GBU-39 Small Diameter bombs; 1,500 Mk-83 Paveway kits; 700 BLU-109 Paveway kits. The total estimated cost: $1.879 billion.”

RTX proudly claims that their Paveway guidance systems have been on approximately half of all bombs used in recent U.S. military operations. There is no doubt that they are heavily involved in Israel’s precision-guided bombings of Gaza.

The New York Times describes what 2,000-pound bombs actually do.

Lockheed Martins Blu-109 2000 pound bunker buster bombs.

Boeings MK-84 2000-pound bunker buster bombs, with steering kits being assembled. Human Rights Watch reports that MK-84 is used extensively in Gaza, and has been used in Yemen, Libanon and Syria, equipped with Paveway laser steering from RTX.

Dumb bombs with laser guiding kits from RTX becomes Guided Bomb Units - GBU-bombs, ready for precise hits on civilians in Gaza. This is a model showing the RTX additions.

RTX is also one of the seven companies the Norwegian Oil Fund is invested in that produce nuclear weapons.

The Oil Fund’s investment in RTX: 1 713 829 054 US Dollars

2) Babcock International

Supplies weapons, weapon components, and military technology used in Israel’s warfare in Gaza.

Babcock is also one of the seven companies the Norwegian Oil Fund is invested in that produce nuclear weapons.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Babcock International Group PLC: 43 278 450 USD

3) Bharat Dynamics

An Indian state-owned weapons manufacturer that states it produces a wide range of bombs and missiles. Its extensive arms deliveries to Israel’s warfare in Gaza have been criticized by several human rights organizations.

Bharat Dynamics is also one of the seven companies the Norwegian Oil Fund is invested in that produce nuclear weapons.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Bharat Dynamics: 13 169 321 USD

4) Caterpillar Inc

The Israeli military routinely uses Caterpillar D9 bulldozers to demolish Palestinian homes and public buildings, and to destroy roads, farmland, and other civilian infrastructure.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Caterpillar Inc: 2 147 645 489 USD

5) Cisco Systems Inc

One of the main suppliers of network equipment to the Israeli military.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Cisco: 3 248 935 368 USD

6) General Electric Co (GE)

One of the world’s largest arms companies. Sells jet engines and components for fighter jets, bombers, tanker aircraft, helicopters, and surveillance planes.

GE’s engines are integrated into Boeing’s F-15 and Lockheed Martin’s F-16 fighter jets, which are routinely used by the Israeli Air Force in bombing raids on Gaza, as well as in Boeing’s Apache and Lockheed Martin’s Black Hawk attack helicopters.

The Oil Fund’s investment in General Electric Co: 2 338 123 098 USD

7) General Motors Co

GM supplies engines and transmissions for several vehicles used by the Israeli military in its warfare against Gaza.

The Oil Fund’s investment in General Motors Co: 580 205 493 USD

8) HD Hyundai Co

The world’s largest shipbuilder and a major producer of heavy equipment. Their products are used to demolish homes in the occupied West Bank and the Golan Heights .

(Note: This is not the company that manufactures Hyundai cars. Those are made by Hyundai Motor Company – a completely separate entity. The Oil Fund holds no shares in the car manufacturer.)

Subsidiaries HD Hyundai Construction Equipment and HD Heavy Industries Co:

They both supply a wide range of heavy machinery to Israel. Amnesty has documented that this equipment has been used in war crimes in the West Bank for many years.

ReliefWeb, a division of the UN’s OCHA, demands that HD Hyundai sever its ties with Israel. In a downloadable report prepared by Amnesty in the link, there is extensive photo documentation and witness testimony from 2018 through February 2025. It shows HD Hyundai machines participating in years of house demolitions in the West Bank, fully comparable to Caterpillar.

Amnesty states in the report that while Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, house demolitions in the West Bank have also increased dramatically. In 2023, 1,177 buildings were demolished. This rose to 1,768 in 2024 – the highest number recorded since documentation began in 2009.

Why would a country that supports a two state solution invest so overwhelmingly much in the company and machinery that destroys Palestinian homes in the Westbank in the thousands?

The Oil Fund’s investment in HD Hyundai Co: 62 546 306 USD

The Oil Fund’s investment in HD Hyundai Heavy Industries: 111 411 037 USD

The Oil Fund’s investment in HD Hyundai Construction Equipment: 14 838 601 USD

The Oil Fund’s investment in HD Hyundai Marine Solutions: 18 064 751 USD

The Oil Fund’s investment in HD Hyundai Electric: 220 811 767 USD

The Oil Fund’s investment in HD Hyundai Mipo: 40 912 127 USD

9) Leidos Holdings Inc

A Canadian arms company supplying weapons to Israel for its warfare in Gaza. It boasts of it’s very close relationship with the Israeli IDF, through their company division Leidos Israel. Leidos is a high technology company that contributes to Israels own production of armed drones and surveillance drones.

The IAI have made two armed drones, Heron 1 and Heron TP, where Leidos has supplied hich tech solutions.

The EU Defence Industry writes that drones were in the air already October 7 2023, and since then, they have been operated on a 24-7 basis. This is confirmed by endless reports from Gaza – where the sound of drones in the air is omnipresent.

Unmanned armed drones offer no risk to the operators, and have killed enormous amounts of civilians in Gaza.

Leidos also provides screening technology used at Israeli checkpoints in the occupied territories.

Leidos is also one of the seven companies the Norwegian Oil Fund is invested in that produce nuclear weapons.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Leidos Holdings Inc: 262 433 670 USD

10) Leonardo

An Italian weapons manufacturer that supplies naval guns to the Israeli navy - the Israeli warships Sa’ar 4, 5, and 6.

Leonardo is also one of the seven companies the Norwegian Oil Fund is invested in that produce nuclear weapons.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Leonardo DRS Inc: 24 919 637 USD

The Oil Fund’s investment in Leonardo SpA: 206 177 372 USD

11) Oshkosh Corp

Manufacturer of specialized vehicles. Equipment produced by its subsidiary JLG Industries has been used in multiple construction projects in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Oil Fund’ss investment in Oshkosh Corp: 72 691 948 USD

12) Palantir Technologies Inc

A high-tech surveillance company that provides big data AI tools to the Israeli military. The Norwegian financial institution Storebrand has divested from Palantir due to concerns about violations of international law.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Palantir Tech Inc: 1 728 970 094 USD

13) RENK Group AG

A German manufacturer of the transmission system used in Israel’s Merkava tanks. These tanks were used in previous invasions of Gaza—in 2012, 2014, and 2021. Merkava tanks were used in the ground invasion of Gaza in 2023 and were responsible for extensive destruction of hospitals, starting with the attacks on Al-Shifa and the Indonesian hospital in November 2023. The tanks have also bombed numerous schools and other civilian targets.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Renk Group AG: 44 296 000 USD

14) Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

The United Kingdom’s second-largest weapons manufacturer. Its subsidiary MTU Aero Engines developed the MT883 engine used in the Merkava 4 and 5 tanks. The use of these tanks is described under RENK Group.

(NB! Rolls Royce-cars have no connection to the weapons company. The cars are made by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. The Oil Fund is invested in the weapons company).

Rolls-Royce Holdings is also one of the seven companies the Norwegian Oil Fund is invested in that produce nuclear weapons.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC: 1 340 089 624 USD

RHEINMETALL AG – A Holocaust Profiteer

Rheinmetall is Germany’s largest weapons manufacturer and is listed by the Jewish Library among the major companies involved in the concentration camps during the war.

Rheinmetall has partnered with Elbit, Israel’s largest arms manufacturer, to develop new artillery shells. Both are notorious for producing white phosphorus munitions.

Together, they are now developing a new 155 mm howitzer, commonly used to deliver white phosphorus. Amnesty has found clear evidence that Israel has used white phosphorus in Gaza after 2023.

Norway’s Oil Fund divested from Elbit many years ago but has kept its investments in Rheinmetall, even after the company partnered with Elbit. The fund is also heavily invested in Elbit’s largest owners, meaning Norway still indirectly owns part of Elbit, although through an extra layer.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Rheinmetall AG: 643 312 620 USD

Thales SA

A French, partially state-owned company that supplies armed drones to Israel. It boasts of itself as being the foremost unmanned drone maker in the world.

Disclose.ngo writes that France equips Israeli armed drones as the war rages in Gaza. That means that Thales, a company that is 26% owned by the French state, equips the Hermes 900 drones, and the Hermes aircrafts are currently being used to bomb Gaza.

The Heron and Hermes are combat drones equipped with highly lethal missile power. They are used in attacks on civilian infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and tent camps. It is reported that the sound of drones is a constant part of life in Gaza. Children in Gaza can tell the difference between the sound of surveillance drones and attack drones.

Thales is also one of seven companies the Oil Fund is invested in that produce nuclear weapons.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Thales: 259 402 005 USD

ThyssenKrupp AG – Also a Holocaust Profiteer

ThyssenKrupp is a German company that supplies warships and submarines to Israel. The newest warship, the Sa’ar 6, was used for the first time on October 16, 2023, against targets in Gaza.

These warships are armed with weapons and missile systems from Boeing, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Rafael, and RTX, in addition to cannons from Leonardo.

The ThyssenKrupp Sa’ars fleet has for many years been the backbone of Israels illegal and total maritime blockade of Gaza, that started in 2007.

ThyssenKrupp is also listed among the largest contributors to Hitler’s concentration camps during World War II. The company was also heavily involved in the Nazi occupation of Norway.

In 2020, the Oil Fund’s Ethics Council recommended placing the company under observation, based on suspicions of corruption in eight countries over twenty years. The recommendation was not followed by the Norges Bank’s management.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Tryssenkrupp: 46 404 681 USD

The Oil Fund’s investment in Tryssenkrupp Nucera AG: 49 903 386 USD

*****************************************

18) Valero Energy Corp

Valero is the main supplier of military jet fuel (JP-8) to the Israeli military It supplies jetfuel for the F-16 warplanes and others, AH-64 Apache-helicopters and all the Merkava tanks. The Oil Fund divested a few weeks ago from a company that delivered regular petrol to gas-stations in the Westbank, and has used that extensively to make it look like they divest sometimes. Divesting from a company that supplies petrol for private cars is meaningless, when the Oil Fund hasn't even looked at the company that supplies jet fuel for the bomb-carrying planes that drop their deadly load over Gaza.

The Oil Fund’s investment in Valero Energy Corp: 661 332 105 USD

The list is not exhaustive. To include what these bombs do: The bombing of Gaza has been described as the worst in this and the previous century – that is, in world history.

It is completely incomprehensible that a Labour Party leader insists so stubbornly on remaining invested in companies that are actively taking part in war crimes - investments that 80% of the Norwegian people opposes and demand divestment from.

Stoltenberg has also said that if they are to divest from certain companies, “it must be able to stand up in court.” The head of the Oil Fund has said that there is no problem selling off shares – buying and selling stocks is what an investment fund does.

So why should divesting from war criminals end up in court? Stoltenberg’s claim sounds as if he has entered into a contract with someone – and therefore would have a legal problem if Norway divested from war criminals. What kind of contract could that be? Or has he made verbal promises - “We will never divest from your company” - and a word is as good as a written word and can be taken to court?

It sounds incredible. It is more likely that his statement was made just to confuse and intimidate the elected representatives, who are to vote on the Oil Fund’s investments on June 4. Jens Stoltenbergs actions of lying to and intimidation of the elected body of the Norwegian Parliament, to keep Norway invested in all of the weapon companies that supply Israel, is so abundantly clear that it amounts to complicity in war crimes.

What Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg said in the Storting on May 21:

This is what he answered to Ingrid Fiskaa [10:55:09]:

“We have withdrawn from companies, and are not invested in companies that supply weapons to Israel.”

About Rheinmetall, he said [10:56:50]:

“What is currently being delivered is training ammunition.”

This is what Stoltenberg answered to Sigrid Heiberg [11:01:07]:

“We are not in companies that produce weapons, which violate international law, in Gaza.”

Transcript from the Storting’s Question Time, May 21, 2025.

