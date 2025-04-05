Headline in Middle East Eye on April 4. Gazans who have lost all hope of living another day are sending messages of farewell.

The situation cannot get worse in Gaza. The Gazans are being blown to pieces all over the Strip, and they have lost all hope. Bigger bombs than ever before send bodies of people a hundred meters up in the air. When the bombs hit they create an earthquake. Shrapnels are striking people five hundred meters away. A doctor writes on X that bodyparts are hanging from the trees. That is because the parts are falling from the sky. Young and old are sending their messages of goodbye, because they think they won’t live another day.

The Western, democratic world is doing nothing. The South, North and Eastern world neither. Absolutely no one has done anything that has made Israel hit the slightest of brakes on their mass murder of children. All the no ones should then not be shocked or surprised that the Fatwa comes now. The only surprise is why it hasn’t come sooner.

The Fatwa is issued by The International Union of Muslim Scholars. They consist of around 95.000 Muslim scholars globally, and 67 Islamic organizations. They represent hundreds of millions of Muslims aroung the world, both Sunni and Shia. They have main offices in Dublin and in Qatar.

They call for an all out war against Israel – to all the Muslim nations and peoples.

The Fatwa has been reported by numerous medias, mainly in the Middle East, in a very short version. Here is the longer version - the Fatwa in 15 points (only a bit shortened):

Fatwa from the IUMS

on the continuation of the aggression against Gaza and the cessation of the ceasefire

28. Ramadan 1446 AH = 28. mars 2025 e.Kr

The International Union of Muslim Scholars have our hearts full of sorrow, over the brutal aggression against our people in Gaza, where the number of martyrs has exceeded 50,000 people. The occupying entity has broken the ceasefire agreement, in line with its known violations and repeated patterns. It has resumed its systematic genocide of our brothers in Gaza, with support from the U.S. government, which continues to supply the Zionist aggression with deadly bombs, amid Arab silence and disappointment from countries of the Islamic world.

We clarify the legal rulings related to this brutal Zionist aggression:

First: We clarify to the people of Islam in all its lands the obligation of jihad against the Zionist entity and all those who participate with it in exterminating our people in Gaza.

It is an obligation upon every capable Muslim in the Islamic world to engage in jihad against the occupation in Palestine.

The Committee affirms that the duty of the governments of our countries is to intervene immediately—militarily, economically, and politically—to stop the genocide and widespread destruction. The failure of Arab and Islamic authorities to support Gaza while it is being annihilated is considered a grave crime against our oppressed brothers in Gaza. God Almighty says: And why do you not fight in the cause of Allah for the oppressed among men, women, and children, who cry out «Our Lord! Deliver us from our oppressors! Appoint for us a helper – all by Your Grace». (an-nisa/75)

Second: It is forbidden to supply the enemy in its extermination of the Muslim people in Gaza, regardless of the type of supply. It is forbidden to sell them weapons or facilitate the transport of them by any land, sea, or air routes. The committee issues a fatwa requiring a blockade of the occupying enemy by air, land, and sea to achieve victory for our brothers in Gaza.

Third: It is forbidden to supply the entity with oil, gas, or any goods that aid it in its war against our people. It is also forbidden to supply it with food or drink while the people of Gaza are dying of hunger. Whoever does this out of love for the disbelieving Zionist enemy and with the intention of destroying Islamic resistance is an enemy of the Islamic resistance. And whoever does it out of greed has committed one of the gravest of sins and is in serious danger.

Fourth: The Arab and Islamic countries need to establish a unified military alliance to protect the lands of Islam and defend their religion, life and honor. This is an urgent duty, in accordance with the words of God Almighty: "And prepare against them whatever you are able to of power, and by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy." [Al-Anfal: 60] Today’s global politics has no place for the weak and divided. A unified military alliance among Arab and Islamic countries will achieve security and stability for Muslims and the region, and constitute a global balancing force.

Fifth: The committee calls on Islamic countries that have treaties with the occupying entity to reconsider them, and instead apply pressure on the enemy and take a firm stance.

Sixth: It is obligatory for every capable person to wage jihad with wealth. The wealthy must engage in financial jihad and support the resistance, from their own wealth to stop the shedding of innocent blood, as the Prophet (peace be upon him) said: "Whoever equips a fighter in the cause of Allah, has fought; and whoever looks after a fighter's family with good care, has fought."

Seventh: Normalization with the occupying Zionist entity is forbidden in all forms, and it’s a legal obligation for countries that have normalized relations to sever ties.

Eighth: Scholars are religiously obligated to declare the necessity of jihad against the occupying enemy by all means, and pressure ruling regimes, official armies, and institutions in Islamic countries to fulfill their duty.

Ninth: Muslims—rulers and people—must boycott the Zionist entity and all those who support it in the extermination war: politically by withdrawing ambassadors, economically by refusing to purchase weapons, equipment, planes, cars, and other goods, as well as through academic, cultural, and other boycotts. Countries participating in settlement-construction companies must withdraw legally, and Muslim funds must not be invested in companies that build settlements or serve the occupation. Doing so is high treason.

Tenth: The committee appeals to President Trump, who promised during his campaign to bring peace to Gaza and received support from Muslim voters. The Muslim communities in the U.S. must apply pressure on President Trump and the government by all means.

Eleventh: The committee calls for continued boycotts of companies that support the occupying Zionist entity, especially those involved in supporting the aggression with weapons, bombs, equipment, and political cover.

Twelfth: Muslim governments must supply their brothers in Gaza with all possible medicines, food, clothing, fuel, and the like. If governments in Muslim countries refuse, there should be no obedience to a ruler in disobedience to the Creator.

Thirteenth: In these difficult times, it is legally necessary to unite Muslim ranks and set aside division and discord. This applies to all Palestinian factions, as well as the need for Arab and Islamic unity between countries and institutions, in accordance with God's saying: «Do not dispute with one another, or you would be discouraged and weakened. Persevere! Surely Allah is with those who persevere». [Al-Anfal: 46]

Fourteenth: The committee calls upon the entire Muslim nation to support Gaza during obligatory and Sunnah prayers, as praying has a great and deep impact.

Fifteenth: The committee thanks the countries, institutions, peoples, and individuals who support the people of Gaza in their time of hardship, whether by providing aid and assistance, speaking the truth before the world, or issuing just rulings—as seen in some international organizations and civil society institutions worldwide. It also thanks all politicians and officials in the West who oppose the Zionist project and criticize the policies of their countries that support it, including some Jews. We thank you based on the words of the Prophet (peace be upon him): "He who does not thank people does not thank God."

Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds.

The full text of the FATWA:

https://iumsonline.org/ar/ContentDetails.aspx?ID=38808

About IUMS:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Union_of_Muslim_Scholars#cite_note-52