The painting of the soon-to-be-bombed baby is going viral. One bomb carries the Israeli flag. The other bomb is a microphone, with the words: “Western media”. The word is out there: Gazas children are being killed - by Israel, and by the Western mainstream media.

Message to all readers: This call to action could be sent to media executives in all countries that have a free press - please do! Feel free to use bits, pieces or all - adjusted to your own nationality. I have sent it via email to the leaders of all nation-wide Norwegian medias, and their owners. And to the journalist unions. All Western countries are complicit, as long as the status is as it is: No action or measures taken from any country, and Israel’s bombing and starvation of Gaza going at full speed.

Headlights in this post:

A call to action to opinion-shaping, editor-led media: Gaza is job number one!

Your job is to hold the politicians in the West accountable - for not acting to prevent the genocide. They are spineless - and need you to back them up

Trump has to be stopped, but our politicians are crawling to still be friends. He can take Greenland with two warships, and no one in Europe will lift a finger

Our politicians’ longstanding defense of Israel’s obvious warcrimes has spurred fascist viewpoints to grow wild in all Western countries

The Western media has for decades parroted our politicians Israel-support, failing the social mission of the press - and the public. Change is long overdue

The balls need to grow fast. A strong voice in our leading media demanding action from our politicians can be the start of a new Western backbone.

And if not - as media executives, you will be actively sawing off the branch you’re sitting on. We won’t find your medias useful anymore.

The genocide must stop - now!

The famine crisis in Gaza is now acute. With closed borders and Israel’s intensified bombing since March 18, Norway’s lack of action appears even more glaring than before.

According to the Genocide Convention, states are obligated to prevent genocide. That was in January last year. Now it is about stopping an ongoing genocide.

The Labour Party government has never contributed to either preventing or stopping it. In addition, the Labour leadership can be considered actively complicit through continued investments in Israel and sale of weapon components.

It is you, the editors-in-chief, who have the responsibility to get our government to change course.

In Klassekampen on March 12, one could read in the editorial “What Comes After Newspapers” that Trine Eilertsen believes the editor-led newspapers will be gone in ten years. She hopes it won’t happen in five. This is based on the clear trend in the West - that people are leaving the editor-led medias.

As media leaders you don’t seem to understand why - you think we are increasingly stupid and prefer to click on entertainment and cheap social medias. The real reason is that people are hugely disappointed in the mainstream media. Most of you are not on the side of what’s right, against power and injustice, like a free press should be. Maybe you haven’t really been in a long time. But now it is more obvious than at any time before in history.

The genocide in Gaza is a watershed moment. If you fail to hold politicians accountable for their actions, you have made editor-led media entirely irrelevant to us. In that case, they might as well be gone tomorrow. Quality niche media and local press will always survive.

However, we want what is right to prevail, and for that, we need the press to be the watchdog it is supposed to be—for many years to come. Hence this well-intended call to action.

It cannot get more important

IFinnmark.no published a report on March 24 from Dr. Odd Arild Agedal, who is currently in Gaza. It shows that the Gaza coverage needs to completely change—before it is too late.

Norwegian doctor in Gaza: It is pure hell on earth here

Dr. Agedal describes what we have seen in many serious media outlets outside the mainstream:

“It is as if everyone is meant to be killed. As if the goal is total extermination.”

Israel is bombing with larger bombs than ever before. Each explosion feels like an earthquake. No water is coming in. The flour has completely run out. It could take very little time to exterminate 2.4 million people.

Surely, you understand that the worst is about to happen?

The role and obligation of Editors-in-Chief

Media executives are not just employees—you are working for us, the Norwegian society. With your unique ability to influence public opinion and politicians comes a clear responsibility.

You are expected to express a clear stance on right and wrong. You are responsible for fulfilling the media’s society mission, which is to criticize those in power when necessary and protect the most vulnerable from abuse. This includes the children in Gaza.

Genocide should not be a matter of political disagreement. Anyone in a position to act has a moral obligation to do everything in their power to prevent or stop it. This includes Norwegian editors-in-chief.

You must elevate the genocide above party politics and demand a consensus among all parliamentary parties—and action. No job is more important right now.

You should also ensure that all journalists under you feel secure in expressing the newspaper’s stance on Israel’s warfare through their journalistic coverage.

The fight against genocide should not be hindered by a misunderstood ideal of balance. Those who want to cover genocide in a balanced way have balanced themselves straight out of reality. They have misunderstood the core essence of journalism as a champion of democracy, international law and basic human rights.

The journalistic imperative: Criticism against what Is wrong

Balance has its place when there are legitimate pros and cons on an issue. The ideal ceases to apply in cases that violate common morality and the sense of justice, national and international law.

In cases such as child pornography and human trafficking, there is no “pro” side that deserves to be heard. We only want to know when they can be arrested. The perpetrators will have the right to be heard during the trial.

In the case of genocide—suspected or confirmed—the obligation is to report truthfully, investigate, expose—and clearly condemn. Genocide is not an area for differing opinions.

International legal groups are now strongly focused on Western top politicians who have not yet implemented measures against Israel and who still deliver weapons and weapon components. There is a growing legal movement demanding that politicians be held accountable for failing to prevent and for complicity.

The Labour Party leaders fall into both categories. So do all those who have voted against proposals for measures in Parliament.

Complicity at the state level is defined as “failing to act when it can be proven that one was aware of the intentions of genocide.” Israel’s intent to exterminate and ethnically cleanse Palestinians is well-known to all. You have cited the Israeli top leaders on this.

The Labour Party’s inaction toward Israel is more than just cowardice. Save the Children has strongly urged Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg to withdraw Israeli investments from the Oil Fund. This was blatantly rejected on March 25.

This puts Norway’s support of the genocide in an appalling light: It is uncritical and unconditional.

It should have been job number one for an editor-led press to influence the Labour government to end both the investments and the sale of weapon components. The UN General Assembly called to all member states also to impose a trade embargo against Israel. That was in 1983 - and it is still valid.

Is the press also complicit?

Our watchdog should have been the terrier that bites onto a case and doesn’t let go until justice is achieved. In the coverage of Gaza, the press is like a toothless old dog that bites softly and lets go quickly.

Two days after the nightmare restarted, on March 20, Gaza was not mentioned on the front pages of the biggest newspapers: VG, Dagbladet, Aftenposten—not even Klassekampen. The coverage afterwards has been completely inadequate.

We have seen the mass slaughter of children, of babies, during the holiest month for Muslims, and on the holiest of all days—when they should have been celebrating in joy. The Eid massacre will be remembered for hundreds of years to come, if we and the world survive this.

You have not condemned it and demanded action.

International media analyses claim that the lack of criticism in the Western press has collectively constituted acceptance. Israel and the U.S. have perceived that Western editors have shown no willingness to hold their own politicians accountable. This has contributed to the unprecedented total impunity of this genocide. Israel has been able to carpet-bomb civilians without opposition from any quarter.

When the status in Norway is no measures against the genocide, the Norwegian press may also end up in the category of "no clear voice against it," when you are going to be analyzed in years to come.

Journalists should instead have asked every party leader in Parliament: "What measures will you implement—and when?" Every single bomb dropped on civilians is a war crime. They should have asked that question every day. We have not heard that question through 17 months of bombing. If complicit is saying to much – there is undoubtedly a responsibility that you as press executives are not living up to.

The power of the editorial

Late is much better than never. The power of the blank sheet in front of you, the editorial, is historic. Norwegian editors-in-chief have been thundering voices that have influenced society in the right direction - for a couple of hundred years. Several of your newspapers were established before the political parties - something not all young people know. First came the newspapers, with publishers who had opinions - and wanted to influence society.

A few years later, the parties were founded, and several merged with the newspapers. This led, among other things, to that Norway became a free country in 1905, and the development of the democracy and welfare state that we now have.

Many years later, the newspapers wanted to stand completely free from political owner influence. The newspapers were detached from the parties - they became free.

In the years since then, a lot of newspaper power has instead been concentrated on very few private hands, and criticism of power has been toned down. But that’s where the imperatives of a free press in democratic countries come in: You should ensure that no owners influence what you think and what the journalists write. Easier said than done, for sure. But if you all take a stand on the right side of history, Israel-supporting owners can’t get rid of everyone. And when you take the reins again, the tasks are piling up.

The Watchdog 2.0

That the state must de-invest from Israel is obvious. In addition, you could have demanded that the government should encourage any measure against Israel – be it football, the Grand Prix, culture, academia. Some say that that’s outside of the government’s area – that others rule over it. That is only on the surface. The reality is that; “the ruling opinion is the ruler’s opinion”. Norway is no different from any other large organization: It is the opinion of the top boss that trickles down to all the subordinates. When we have a boss - a Prime Minister - who ignores international law and justice, people get scared – because it’s cold, and it’s brutal. “Middle managers” are afraid to openly confront the boss. Management in the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, the Norwegian Football Federation, the Norwegian Oil Fund, the National Bank, universities, public enterprises – they all fall neatly into the fold and say nothing. Some are eager to be “best in class”, and willingly adopt the boss’ view, and pass it on to their own organisations.

But what also trickles down is the idea that extreme views are perfectly okay. The most hateful and racist statements against Palestinians and Muslims are expressed openly on social media, and against immigrants and anyone who is a little different. The government's support for Israel gives legitimacy to extreme attitudes. Western politicians’ longstanding defense of Israel’s obvious warcrimes has built up fascist attitudes in the US and throughout Europe for decades. The democratic parties in Europe stand to loose everything - to extreme, rightwing fascists. Is that not a time for the press, as a champion for democracy - to start running in the right direction?

When the press is not a counterweight to power, you reinforce that support for genocide is completely legitimate. You give room for genocide apologists, who have no more to do in the columns than people who support human trafficking. You create confusion and a feeling of powerlessness when you bring to the square pseudo-experts who are obvious in their support of Israel. It shows a fundamental misunderstanding of when balance is in place.

More and more people are turning off, unsubscribing and finding news that makes sense elsewhere. You should have covered Gaza in a way that got the entire people behind the demand for political action. What has been missing is the massive pressure that occurs when the media leads the way for a just cause.

We must stand up to Trump

Just one single action from the government would have shown a change of course, which would send positive shockwaves far and wide. It would be a clear message to Israel, to the US, the EU - and to the people. That here is only one correct opinion about the genocide.

We need a brave and forward-looking press leadership more than ever - that can give our politicians a well aimed kick in the right direction. Political Europe is still submissive to the US, and only wants to be friends. That can go very badly. If Trump wants to take Greenland, he just needs to calmly sail in with a couple of huge warships. We have no united Europe that will go to war against the US to liberate Greenland. If the US takes the country unhindered, who are we then? What have we become? And what may then happen next? We need a tougher, braver voice, in Norway, in the EU, in Europe - and in the rest of the Western societies - before it happens, to prevent it from happening.

Gaza is in an acute and complete crisis, and action against Israel could be the start of a European backbone. If no one dares to stand up, there is no telling what can be lost, and how badly it can end - for all of us. Good things have to start somewhere, and no one else can make an impact like you can.

The activists who are filling the streets are our brave voices now. They are standing up to the government, but our politicians can still ignore it, because nothing is at stake; the major parties all stand for the same support for Israel. The time is overdue for you to demand change - from all parties.

In light of editor-chief Eilertsen’s assumption that you may be gone within five years, shouldn’t that motivate a change of course - if for nothing else, then to save the Norwegian editor-led press?

If the media dust off their old grandeur, it could turn everything around. We would become completely dependent on a good press, young and old. We would never cancel that subscription.

Kind regards,

Marianne Bergvall

Drammen, Norway

