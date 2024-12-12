Marianne’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Israel drop earthquake bombs on children now
5000 pound bombs were designed and made in the US - to attack North Korea and nuclear facilities in Iran. Now Israel drop 4-8 of them at the time - on…
Apr 10
•
Marianne Bergvall
115
Share this post
Marianne’s Substack
Israel drop earthquake bombs on children now
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
FATWA at last: War against Israel!
An Islamic Fatwa is now out there, to the whole Muslim world: Stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza with all means. Economically, politically and…
Apr 5
•
Marianne Bergvall
157
Share this post
Marianne’s Substack
FATWA at last: War against Israel!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
37
A call to action to Editors-in-chief on Gaza
The leaders of the free press must hurry to stand on the side of justice - to save Gaza, and to save yourself.
Apr 3
•
Marianne Bergvall
78
Share this post
Marianne’s Substack
A call to action to Editors-in-chief on Gaza
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Sjefsredaktørene har et stort ansvar i Gaza-dekningen!
En call to action til et knippe landsdekkende, meningsbærende, redaktørstyrte medier: Gaza er jobb nummer én!
Apr 2
•
Marianne Bergvall
5
Share this post
Marianne’s Substack
Sjefsredaktørene har et stort ansvar i Gaza-dekningen!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
March 2025
Break all ties with Israel - now!
Israels deranged killing of children has started again. This time the world has got to stop it.
Mar 18
•
Marianne Bergvall
99
Share this post
Marianne’s Substack
Break all ties with Israel - now!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
"Gaza is ours!" Gazan artists set Trump right!
This video is originally posted by Middle East Monitor.
Mar 4
•
Marianne Bergvall
41
Share this post
Marianne’s Substack
"Gaza is ours!" Gazan artists set Trump right!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
1:08
February 2025
In 1973 the Norwegian king took the tram
King Olav respected the oil embargo that the Arab nations imposed on the West to end Israeli occupation of Arab lands.
Feb 4
•
Marianne Bergvall
23
Share this post
Marianne’s Substack
In 1973 the Norwegian king took the tram
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
January 2025
The Landpromise is fake religion
King David has never lived, and God's landpromise in the Bible is a fairytale
Jan 11
•
Marianne Bergvall
48
Share this post
Marianne’s Substack
The Landpromise is fake religion
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
29
We had politicians with balls - in 1983
The UN General Assembly voted to isolate Israel in all fields until they had ended the occupation of Palestine. Now we need a new vote - to pressure the…
Jan 9
•
Marianne Bergvall
18
Share this post
Marianne’s Substack
We had politicians with balls - in 1983
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
ISRAEL IS KILLING FOOTBALL PLAYERS
367 Palestinian football players have been killed in one year
Jan 8
•
Marianne Bergvall
15
Share this post
Marianne’s Substack
ISRAEL IS KILLING FOOTBALL PLAYERS
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
December 2024
Hamas: Israel has no REASON to defend itself
Hamas, here by it’s leader for 20 years, Khaled Mechal, has repeatedly stated that they want peace with Israel, once the occupation is over.
Dec 12, 2024
•
Marianne Bergvall
31
Share this post
Marianne’s Substack
Hamas: Israel has no REASON to defend itself
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
October 2024
The US empire can fall because of Israel
Donald Trump is clearly familiar with Galtung’s advise on how to avoid the fall of the empire.
Oct 19, 2024
•
Marianne Bergvall
75
Share this post
Marianne’s Substack
The US empire can fall because of Israel
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
© 2025 Marianne Bergvall
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts