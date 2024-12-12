Marianne’s Substack

Israel drop earthquake bombs on children now
5000 pound bombs were designed and made in the US - to attack North Korea and nuclear facilities in Iran. Now Israel drop 4-8 of them at the time - on…
  
Marianne Bergvall
20
FATWA at last: War against Israel!
An Islamic Fatwa is now out there, to the whole Muslim world: Stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza with all means. Economically, politically and…
  
Marianne Bergvall
37
A call to action to Editors-in-chief on Gaza
The leaders of the free press must hurry to stand on the side of justice - to save Gaza, and to save yourself.
  
Marianne Bergvall
6
Sjefsredaktørene har et stort ansvar i Gaza-dekningen!
En call to action til et knippe landsdekkende, meningsbærende, redaktørstyrte medier: Gaza er jobb nummer én!
  
Marianne Bergvall
3

March 2025

February 2025

January 2025

The Landpromise is fake religion
King David has never lived, and God's landpromise in the Bible is a fairytale
  
Marianne Bergvall
29
We had politicians with balls - in 1983
The UN General Assembly voted to isolate Israel in all fields until they had ended the occupation of Palestine. Now we need a new vote - to pressure the…
  
Marianne Bergvall
10
ISRAEL IS KILLING FOOTBALL PLAYERS
367 Palestinian football players have been killed in one year
  
Marianne Bergvall
3

December 2024

October 2024

